BioViva Announces U.S. Patent for Klotho Gene Therapy Targeting Age-Related Cognitive Decline

Patent No. 12,564,646 Covers the Use of Klotho and hTERT Gene Therapy for Age-Related Cognitive Decline

BAINBRIDGE ISLAND, Wash., Sept. 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BioViva USA, Inc., a biotechnology company developing therapies targeting the biological mechanisms of aging, today announced the issuance of U.S. Patent No. 12,564,646, titled Treatment of Age-Related Cognitive Decline Using Genetically Modified Viral Vectors. The patent was issued by the United States Patent and Trademark Office on March 3, 2026.

The patent covers the use of gene therapy to deliver human Klotho (KL) and telomerase reverse transcriptase (hTERT) for the treatment or prevention of age-related cognitive decline, including conditions associated with dementia and Alzheimer's disease.

Patent protection in the European Union and China is currently pending, extending BioViva's intellectual property strategy into two important international markets. The company expects additional patent decisions as these applications proceed through their respective examination processes.

Klotho is a naturally occurring protein that has been associated with healthy aging and neurological function. BioViva's patent focuses on using gene therapy to enable cells to produce Klotho, rather than simply administering the protein itself.

The patent describes multiple gene-delivery approaches, including several viral-vector platforms and different routes of administration. The issued claims specifically include the use of AAV8 and AAV9 vectors delivered intranasally to provide Klotho and hTERT.

"This patent is an important milestone for BioViva and for the broader effort to address the biology underlying age-related disease," said Elizabeth Parrish, CEO of BioViva USA, Inc. "Klotho has emerged as one of the most interesting genes associated with healthy aging. Our goal is to develop therapies that address the underlying biological mechanisms of aging rather than simply treating the diseases that emerge later in life."

The patent builds on BioViva's broader strategy of developing gene therapies targeting biological mechanisms associated with aging. The company is pursuing approaches designed to address multiple hallmarks of aging and ultimately extend healthy human lifespan.

The issuance of the U.S. patent strengthens BioViva's intellectual property portfolio and creates opportunities for further research, licensing, development and potential partnerships involving Klotho-based gene therapies. Pending applications in additional jurisdictions could further expand the geographic scope of the company's intellectual property protection.

About BioViva USA, Inc.

BioViva USA, Inc. is a biotechnology company focused on developing innovative therapies targeting the biological mechanisms of aging. The company's research and development strategy centers on gene therapy and regenerative approaches intended to address age-associated biological decline and extend healthy human lifespan.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements concerning BioViva's research, development strategy, intellectual property and potential therapeutic applications that may constitute forward-looking statements. The issuance of a patent does not establish the safety or efficacy of a therapeutic product or guarantee regulatory approval. BioViva's investigational approaches remain subject to applicable regulatory requirements and clinical development. Pending patent applications in the European Union, China, and other jurisdictions may not result in issued patents or may result in claims of different scope.

Media Contact

BioViva USA, Inc.



Liz Parrish

Liz@bioviva-science.com

https://bioviva-science.com

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SOURCE BioViva USA Inc.