Biovica receives new extensive Pharma Services work order from existing customer

Biovica International (STO:BIOVIC-B)(STO:BIOVIC.B)(FRA:9II) - Biovica, a company specializing in blood-based cancer monitoring and oncology drug development services, today announced that it has received a new Pharma Services work order from an existing TIER-2 pharmaceutical customer.

The work order covers DiviTum® TKa testing for an early-stage clinical development program in breast cancer evaluating a novel therapy within the CDK2/4 inhibitor field. Testing will be performed at Biovica's CLIA-certified laboratory in San Diego, California.

The total value of the work order is approximately USD 287,000. Sample testing is expected to begin in January-February 2027, with the program currently targeted for completion in December 2029.

"This work order adds another clinical development program to our growing Pharma Services portfolio. We have established a strong position among pharmaceutical companies developing the next generation of CDK-targeted therapies, where DiviTum TKa can sensitively capture early and subtle changes in tumor proliferation in response to treatment" said Theis Kipling, CEO of Biovica.

Contact

Theis Kipling, CEO

Telefon: +46 (0) 76 666 36 52

E-post: theis.kipling@biovica.com

Anders Morén, CFO

Phone: +46 73 125 92 46

E-mail: anders.moren@biovica.com

Biovica - Treatment decisions with greater confidence

Biovica develops and commercializes blood-based biomarker assays that help oncologists monitor cancer progression. Biovica's assay, DiviTum® TKa, measures cell proliferation by detecting the TKa biomarker in the bloodstream. The assay has demonstrated its ability to provide insight to therapy effectiveness in several clinical trials. The first application for the DiviTum® TKa test is treatment monitoring of patients with metastatic breast cancer. Biovica's vision is: "Improved care for cancer patients." Biovica collaborates with world-leading cancer institutes and pharmaceutical companies. DiviTum® TKa has received FDA 510(k) clearance in the US and is CE-marked in the EU. Biovica's shares are traded on the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (BIOVIC B). FNCA Sweden AB is the company's Certified Adviser. For more information, please visit: www.biovica.com

Attachments

Biovica receives new extensive Pharma Services work order from existing customer

SOURCE: Biovica International

View the originalon ACCESS Newswire