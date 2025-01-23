BioTek reMEDys Names Neal Fitzpatrick Chief Strategy Officer

NEW CASTLE, Del.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#ChiefStrategyOfficer--BioTek reMEDys, a multi-site national integrated infusion therapy provider focused on providing support to people with rare diseases, has named Neal C. Fitzpatrick as its Chief Strategy Officer.

Fitzpatrick recently served as Chief Commercial Officer at a biotech company, charged with leading the organization through a period of high growth. Before this, he served as Vice-President of Sales at ADMA Biologics, where he repositioned an essential product from hospital settings to alternative care sites, such as office-based physicians, during the COVID-19 pandemic. He built a high-performing sales team with solid experience, strong relationships, and high moral character, focusing on patient-centric outcomes and fostering a culture of open communication. Fitzpatrick also previously served in leadership positions at Kedrion Biopharma and United Therapeutics.

“We are excited to add Neal to our leadership team in such a pivotal role,” said BioTek reMEDys’ CEO and founder Chaitanya Gadde. “Neal has built a well-earned reputation for his ability to drive stakeholder satisfaction while helping health organizations realize their full potential and impact. With his decades of success in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries, Neal’s expertise and customer- and patient-centric approach to sales, marketing, and commercial leadership are sure to be a tremendous asset to us as we continue to grow in the integrated infusion therapy sector.”

BioTek reMEDys provides therapy-specific patient education materials and its National Customer Support Center is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week to help patients and their loved ones manage critical aspects of care. By servicing very specific disease states, BioTek reMEDys’ expert team can maintain its focus on patient care – making sure that dosages and treatments are appropriate.

BioTek reMEDys is a multi-site national integrated infusion therapy provider focused on providing support to people with rare diseases. Through supply chain management, innovative technology and trained specialty pharmacists, BioTek reMEDys is able to deliver superior service at a lower cost. The company bridges the gap between managed care, physicians and patients by facilitating the authorization, procurement and administration of specialty medications and infusions. BioTek reMEDys provides high-touch therapies, biologics and pharmaceuticals to support treatment for patients with rare diseases and chronic conditions, ensuring the highest quality of care. For information visit www.biotekrx.com.

Contacts



Media Contact:

Paul Williams

paul@medialinecommunications.com

310/569-0023