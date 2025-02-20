BioTech Breakthrough Awards BostonGene With “Cancer Immunology Solution of the Year”

Annual Awards Program Recognizes BostonGene’s Innovation in Advancing Cancer Care With AI-Driven, Blood-Based Immune System Profiling Platform

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BostonGene, a leading provider of AI-driven molecular and immune profiling solutions, today announced that it has garnered the “Cancer Immunology Solution of the Year” award in the fourth annual BioTech Breakthrough Awards program. The awards, conducted by BioTech Breakthrough—a market intelligence organization recognizing standout life sciences and biotechnology companies—highlight top global innovations.





BostonGene’s immune system profiling platform predicts therapy responses in cancer patients using a single blood sample. Its proprietary technology combines flow cytometry with whole transcriptome sequencing to evaluate biomarkers, gene expression, cell states, cellular composition, and immunophenotypes. The AI-powered platform offers a minimally invasive, comprehensive overview of a patient’s immune system. Trained on 2,500 manually annotated flow cytometry samples and validated on independent cohorts, it identifies 650 immune cell types and activation states, correlating with manual annotation. The platform has analyzed over 18,000 blood samples from healthy donors and patients with infections, autoimmune conditions and cancers, identifying five conserved immunotypes—validated using RNA sequencing of peripheral blood lymphocytes. This immune system profiling platform enables biomarker identification, disease monitoring and treatment response assessment, supporting clinical decision-making and uncovering immune-related conditions. Published in the May 2024 issue of Cancer Cell, BostonGene’s study, “Comprehensive Peripheral Blood Immunoprofiling Reveals Five Immunotypes with Immunotherapy Response Characteristics in Patients with Cancer,” identifies five immunotypes conserved across diverse diagnoses.

“The immune system is heterogeneous and dynamic, requiring continuous monitoring for optimal treatment decision-making with cancer patients and immunotherapy options. As a fully adaptable model, our immune system profiling platform-defined immunotypes offer a strong foundation for patient selection in clinical trials and improved response rates,” said Joe Lennerz, MD, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer at BostonGene. “We are grateful to BioTech Breakthrough for this accolade and remain committed to transforming cancer care through innovation and advancing precision oncology. Our goal is to equip clinicians with the solutions they need to improve patient outcomes and push the boundaries of cancer treatment.”

The annual BioTech Breakthrough Awards program evaluates top companies, solutions, and products in the global life sciences and biotechnology markets. This year’s program attracted thousands of nominations from across the globe, serving as a platform for recognizing bold ideas shaping biotechnology’s future.

“BostonGene is bringing precision medicine into daily clinical practice and empowering physicians to deliver personalized therapies for cancer patients. Immunotherapy has revolutionized cancer treatment, however, a biomarker-based approach is needed to ensure that only those most likely to benefit are treated. Currently, invasive tissue biopsies are often required to evaluate biomarkers but this painful and limiting procedure captures only a single time point,” said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director, BioTech Breakthrough. “BostonGene’s blood-based immune system profiling platform eliminates this challenge, representing a significant step forward in optimizing immunotherapy and improving outcomes for patients. It’s a pleasure to recognize BostonGene with the ‘Cancer Immunology Solution of the Year’ award!”

