Biote Appoints Komal Bajaj, MD, MS as Chief Medical Officer

IRVING, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Biote Corp. (NASDAQ: BTMD) (“Biote” or the “Company”) today announced the appointment of Komal Bajaj, MD, MS, as Chief Medical Officer, effective June 1, 2026.

Dr. Bajaj is a nationally recognized physician executive, board-certified OB/GYN and reproductive geneticist with more than two decades of experience spanning clinical practice, healthcare quality, academic medicine, innovation, and systems leadership. She joins Biote following senior leadership roles within NYC Health + Hospitals, where she most recently served as Chief Quality Officer for Jacobi Hospital and North Central Bronx Hospital, overseeing quality and safety programs across a large, complex healthcare system serving approximately one million patients.

“Komal brings an exceptional combination of clinical expertise, operational leadership, quality focus, and innovation mindset to Biote,” said Marc Beer, Chairman of the Board of Biote. “Her experience leading complex healthcare organizations, advancing patient safety and clinical excellence initiatives, and implementing scalable systems that improve patient outcomes will be invaluable as we continue to evolve and strengthen Biote’s provider and patient experience.”

Throughout her career, Dr. Bajaj has worked at the intersection of medicine, technology, quality, and human-centered care delivery. She has led large-scale healthcare transformation initiatives involving AI governance, simulation-based workforce training, diagnostic excellence, and patient safety modernization. She also played a leadership role in the development of a prenatal molecular diagnostic assay commercialized internationally and has been instrumental in the launch of several digital health solutions focused on improving data measurement, virtual care, and health professional education.

“I am honored to join Biote at such an important time in the Company’s evolution,” said Dr. Bajaj. “Biote has a unique opportunity to expand access to personalized wellness solutions and positively impact patient outcomes at scale. I look forward to partnering with the leadership team, patients, providers, and employees to further strengthen clinical excellence, innovation, quality, and the overall healthcare experience.

Dr. Bajaj currently serves as Professor in the Department of Obstetrics, Gynecology and Women’s Health at Albert Einstein College of Medicine and has held numerous national advisory and leadership appointments focused on healthcare quality, safety, diagnostic excellence, and innovation, including the National Academy of Medicine, the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality (AHRQ), and The Joint Commission. She was recognized as a “Patient Safety Expert To Know” by Becker’s Hospital Review in 2024 and 2025.

Bob Peterson added, “Komal’s leadership philosophy strongly aligns with Biote’s culture and our commitment to building a high-performing organization centered on quality, accountability, collaboration, and patient care. We are thrilled to welcome her to the Biote Executive Leadership Team.”

About Biote

Biote advances the healthspan of our Practitioners’ patients by providing innovative hormone optimization and healthy aging solutions. Through our network of Biote certified providers, we collaborate with leading clinicians to restore vitality and promote vibrant aging.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Some of the forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words. Statements that are not historical in nature, including the words “may,” “can,” “should,” “will,” “outlook,” “estimate,” “plan,” “project,” “forecast,” “intend,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “hope,” “believe,” “seek,” “target,” “continue,” “could,” “might,” “ongoing,” “potential,” “predict,” “would” and other similar expressions, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual results or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to: risks associated with management transitions and the ability of new leadership to execute on the Company’s strategic priorities; our investment in our sales and technology capabilities and its anticipated benefits on our business; anticipated benefits and successful execution of our organizational restructuring; the success of our dietary supplements to attain significant market acceptance among clinics, practitioners and their patients; our customers’ reliance on certain third parties to support the manufacturing of bio-identical hormones for prescribers; our and our customers’ sensitivity to regulatory, economic, environmental and competitive conditions in certain geographic regions; our ability to increase the use by practitioners and clinics of the Biote Method at the rate that we anticipate or at all; our ability to grow our business; the significant competition we face in our industry; the impact of strategic acquisitions and the implementation of our growth strategies; our ability to protect our intellectual property; the heavy regulatory oversight in our industry; changes in applicable laws or regulations; changes to international tariffs, U.S. trade policy or similar government actions; geopolitical tensions; the inability to profitably expand in existing markets and into new markets; the possibility that we may be adversely impacted by other economic, business and/or competitive factors, including the impact of hurricanes and other natural disasters; and future exchange and interest rates. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other risks and uncertainties described in the “Risk Factors” section of Biote’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on March 13, 2026, and other documents filed by Biote from time to time with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Biote assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Biote does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations.

Investor Relations:

Eric Prouty

AdvisIRy Partners

eric.prouty@advisiry.com

Media:

Press@biote.com