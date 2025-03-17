BioSpace Celebrates 30 Years as Leading Life Sciences News and Careers Platform

DES MOINES, Iowa, March 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Biospace.com, the leading life science news and careers site, is celebrating its 30th anniversary, marking three decades of innovation, industry leadership and unshakable commitment to championing the biopharma community.

“BioSpace was founded 30 years ago with a mission to champion the life sciences industry, and that commitment has never wavered,” said Joshua Goodwin, CEO of BioSpace. “As we celebrate this milestone, we are more energized than ever to support the innovation, talent and breakthroughs that drive this incredible industry forward.”

BioSpace was founded in 1985 by Jennifer King to serve as a directory of biotech organizations in the early days of Silicon Valley. In the beginning, the company achieved this using traditional publishing and highlighting key regions through print campaigns. In 1989, BioSpace published its first Hotbed Map focused on Biotech Bay, visually featuring companies in the San Francisco area. The company’s early success attracted the attention of leading venture capital firms.

In 1995, during the rise of the Internet, BioSpace revealed its website, Biospace.com, to an audience of 300 biotech executives at an event in Boston. It was one of the first 50,000 websites in the world—a pioneering step into the digital era.

Since then, Biospace.com has evolved into a thriving hub for biopharma professionals, serving millions of visitors each month. The site still upholds its original mission to provide information on biotech companies, and as the biopharma industry has grown, so too has the scope of BioSpace’s offerings.

Biospace.com today features:

As a result, BioSpace now boasts:

Over 1 million monthly visitors

More than 405,000 email subscribers

A social media community of over 205,000 followers

Over 10,000 new site registrations every month

Though the website has evolved, including a major replatforming project completed in July 2024, BioSpace.com continues to provide the life sciences community with a robust resource to navigate an often volatile industry and remains a trusted partner.

