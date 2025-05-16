BioRewards Plasma Services and Alpha-1 Plasma Holdings Launch $100M Expansion Plan to Revolutionize Plasma Collection

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#BiotechStartup--BioRewards Plasma Services (“BioRewards”), a next-generation plasma collection company, has officially launched with the backing of Alpha-1 Plasma Holdings (“Alpha-1”), a premier investor in plasma collection infrastructure. With equity commitments and debt financing, BioRewards is set to deploy over $100 million in capital to open more than 20 state-of-the-art plasma collection centers across the U.S. over the next three years, with other centers in the conception stage outside the US within key nations. The company aims to redefine donor experience, enhance efficiency through cutting-edge technology, and deliver high-quality plasma materials to fractionators worldwide.

“We believe in building strategic partnerships that maximize impact,” said Charles Auger, CEO of BioRewards. “Our ability to work creatively with plasma-derived medicinal products (PDMPs) Fractionators around the world, combined with our relentless focus on innovation and efficiency, makes us a partner of choice in this industry.” BioRewards stands out as a premier independent developer and operator of plasma collection centers, offering both normal source and hyperimmune plasma solutions. Leveraging advanced digital tools—including AI-driven site selection analytics, CRM-driven donor engagement, and operational optimization—BioRewards will increase collection efficiency, reduce donor wait times, and ensure plasma supply reliability for global fractionators. “Our mission is simple but critical—to provide a flexible and modern approach to plasma collection that meets the growing demand for plasma-derived medicines (PDMPs),” remarked Chris Barber, COO of BioRewards. “With decades of industry expertise, our leadership team understands what it takes to scale operations while maintaining the highest standards of quality and efficiency.”

Alpha-1 Plasma Holdings’ investment in BioRewards reflects a strong commitment to reshaping the plasma collection landscape. John Fontana, CEO of Alpha-1, highlighted BioReward’s potential impact: “The independent plasma sector needs forward-thinking companies that can reliably and cost-effectively meet global plasma demand. BioRewards brings together experience, vision, strategy, and execution—all the ingredients necessary to be a game-changer.” Fontana continued, “At Alpha-1, we recognize that success in the plasma industry requires more than operational excellence—it requires creative partnerships with financial and real estate development partners. BioRewards is uniquely positioned to forge these relationships and unlock new growth opportunities.”

With early interest from global fractionators and nations, BioRewards is positioning itself as a key player in the plasma supply chain. BioRewards Plasma is set to make a lasting impact on the industry by combining donor-first experiences with best-in-class technology and operational excellence. The company welcomes collaboration with fractionators, healthcare providers, and community leaders as it embarks on this ambitious expansion plan. Peter M. Jaworski, Ph.D., Senior Advisor at Alpha-1, emphasized the global significance of this initiative, stating, “Plasma-derived therapies are essential to millions of patients worldwide. BioRewards will help by increasing the high-quality plasma supply in order to meet the growing demand for these life-saving therapies in a sustainable way.”

About BioRewards Plasma

BioRewards Plasma Services is an emerging leader in the independent plasma collection industry, dedicated to delivering high-quality source and hyperimmune plasma material to pharmaceutical companies worldwide. With a leadership team boasting over 100 years of combined experience, BioRewards leverages cutting-edge technology to enhance the donor experience, improve operational efficiency, and ensure a stable high-quality plasma supply chain.

About Alpha-1 Plasma Holdings

Alpha-1 Plasma Holdings (Alpha-1) is a strategic investor in the healthcare industry, focused on expanding human plasma material availability to PDMP fractionators worldwide. With a commitment to innovation, Alpha-1 partners with industry leaders to advance the future of plasma-derived therapies through creative partnerships and real estate development.

