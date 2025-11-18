SUBSCRIBE
Biorem Reports Record Order Backlog, - $11.3 Million of Revenues in the Quarter and Quarterly EPS of $0.07

November 18, 2025 
GUELPH, ON, Nov.r 17, 2025 /CNW/ - BIOREM Inc. (TSXV: BRM) ("BIOREM" or "The Company") today announced its results for the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2025. BIOREM's complete third quarter financial statements and MD&A have been filed on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS:

 in Canadian dollars, '000's except earnings per share





Three-months ended

Nine-months ended



September 30

September 30



2025

2024

2025

2024











Revenue

11,253

14,886

25,414

28,104

Gross profit

3,166

5,021

6,826

8,458

Operating  expenses

1,552

1,992

4,064

4,401

Ebitda*

1,707

3,138

3,015

4,391

Net earnings

1,158

2,192

1,939

2,873

EPS - basic

0.07

0.14

0.13

0.18

EPS - fully diluted

0.06

0.12

0.10

0.16

* Earnings before interest, taxes and amortizaton, a non IFRS financial measure

BIOREM reported quarterly revenues for the third quarter of $11.3 million, an increase of 19% over the previous quarter but 24% below the record $14.9 reported in the same quarter in 2024.  Year to date revenues totaled $25.4 million compared to the $28.1 for the first nine months of 2024. Revenues in the quarter were directly related to customers construction timelines and delivery schedules  and not a reflection of the Company's current order backlog or ability to deliver.

During the quarter the Company booked $17 million in new orders resulting in another record order backlog of $71 million on September 30, 2025. This compares to an order backlog of $50.9 million on June 30, 2025 and $48.4 million as of September 30, 2024.

The Company expects order bookings to continue to grow as delivery of projects from the order backlog continues generating strong revenue and earnings growth over the next 12 months.

"A multi-pronged effort by the sales team across the various product categories has resulted in strong order bookings and order backlog growth", said Derek S. Webb, President & CEO.   "We are extremely pleased with adoption rates of our new products and services.  It demonstrates that the adjustments in strategy undertaken in the last couple of years correctly determined the needs of our customers and is providing the reliable performance that the market has come to expect from Biorem."

"With a historic order backlog and continued bookings growth anticipated, Biorem is continuing on it's growth trajectory.  We are excited at all of the future opportunities as we continue to execute the strategy"

Gross profit for the quarter was $3.2 million or 28% of revenue compared to $5.0 million of gross profit representing 33% of revenue recorded during the third quarter of 2024. Total operating expenses (net of other income) for the quarter were $1.6 million against $2.0 in the same period the prior year. The decrease in operating expenses in 2025 was primarily due to lower sales and marketing costs and general and administrative expenses. Ebitda for the quarter was $1.7 million compared to $3.1 million of ebitda in the third quarter of 2024.

The Company reported net earnings for the quarter of $1.6 million or $0.07 per share. Year to date the Company reported earnings of $1.9 million compared to a net earnings of $2.9 million and earnings per share of $0.18 for the first nine months of 2024.

Cash on hand on September 30, 2025 increased to $8.4 million. Earnings from operating activities during the quarter generated $1.7 million of cash and net increases in non-cash working capital items used $807,000 million of cash reserves. Working capital on September 30, 2025 increased to $11.7 million.

About BIOREM Inc.

BIOREM is a leading clean technology company that designs, manufactures and distributes a comprehensive line of high-efficiency air emissions control systems used to eliminate odors, volatile organic compounds (VOCs), and hazardous air pollutants (HAPs). With sales and manufacturing offices across the continent, a dedicated research facility, a worldwide sales representative network and more than 2000 installed systems worldwide, BIOREM offers state-of-the-art technology-based products and peace of mind for municipalities, industrial companies and their surrounding communities. Additional information on Biorem is available on our website at www.biorem.biz.

SOURCE Biorem Inc.

Canada Earnings Pipeline
