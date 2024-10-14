Biora Therapeutics to Reveal 00-Size BioJet™ Device at the 14th Annual Partnership Opportunities in Drug Delivery Meeting

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biora Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BIOR), the biotech company reimagining therapeutic delivery, today announced that Adi Mohanty, CEO of Biora Therapeutics, will present on the company’s 00-size BioJet™ device at the 14th Annual Partnership Opportunities in Drug Delivery (PODD) meeting, taking place in Boston, October 28–29, 2024.



“As part of the development of our clinical-ready BioJet device, we were able to reduce its size from 000 to 00, while slightly increasing the payload capacity,” said Adi Mohanty, Chief Executive Officer of Biora Therapeutics. “Market research indicates a strong patient preference for a 00-size device, a preference that is shared by our pharma collaborators. We are excited about the progress we’ve made with this revolutionary, needleless, liquid injection technology in a smaller capsule that is readily accepted by patients. In addition to providing updates on our BioJet and NaviCap platforms, the PODD meeting also provides an opportunity to meet with a number of our existing pharma collaborators as we are in the process of expanding those relationships.”

Details of the presentation are as follows:

Presentation Title: Solving Drug Delivery Challenges with Ingestible Drug-Device Combinations Date & Time: October 28, 2024, 3:30 – 3:45 PM Eastern Time Track: 3A: Oral, Mucosal, Transdermal & Other Non-Injectable Technologies Location: Westin Boston Seaport, Grand Ballroom D/E, Concourse Level

PODD brings together professionals from pharma, biotech, and drug delivery industries to assess delivery needs and share information on the latest advances in drug delivery technologies that can potentially improve the delivery of various types of drugs, including proteins, peptides, mRNA therapies, oncology therapeutics, and small molecules.

About Biora Therapeutics

Biora Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotech company developing two smart pill-based therapeutics platforms: the NaviCap™ platform for colon-targeted treatment of IBD, designed to improve patient outcomes through treatment at the site of disease in the gastrointestinal tract, and the BioJet™ platform for oral delivery of large molecules, designed to replace injection with needle-free delivery.

For more information, visit bioratherapeutics.com or follow the company on LinkedIn or X.

