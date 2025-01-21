SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

BIOQUAL Presents Unaudited Financial Results for Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2025

January 21, 2025 
1 min read

ROCKVILLE, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BIOQUAL, Inc. (OTC Pink: BIOQ) www.bioqual.com:

Six Months Ended

Three Months Ended

November 30,

November 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023

Revenue

$

23,165,920

$

31,448,326

$

11,395,438

$

15,869,404

(Loss) Income Before Income Tax

$

(2,604,227

)

$

1,909,744

$

(1,672,402

)

$

668,561

Net (Loss) Income

$

(1,887,527

)

$

1,384,144

$

(1,212,202

)

$

484,661

Basic Earnings per Share

of Common Stock

$

(2.11

)

$

1.55

$

(1.36

)

$

0.54

Diluted Earnings per Share

of Common Stock

$

(2.11

)

$

1.55

$

(1.36

)

$

0.54

Weighted Average

Number of Shares Outstanding

For Basic Earnings Per Share

894,416

894,416

894,416

894,416

Weighted Average

Number of Shares Outstanding

For Diluted Earnings Per Share

894,399

894,398

894,394

894,390

For more detail related to the fiscal year 2025 unaudited second quarter results, please visit our web site at www.bioqual.com.

Statements herein that are not descriptions of historical facts are forward-looking and subject to risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees, and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the Company’s control and which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements, including risks relating to the ability to continue to extend current government contracts; the Company’s ability to obtain new government and commercial contracts; continued demand for the use of animal models in scientific research; the Company’s ability to obtain sufficient numbers of animal models; the availability of adequate numbers of employees; the Company’s ability to perform under its contracts in accordance with the requirements of the contracts; the actual costs incurred in performing the Company’s contracts and its ability to manage its costs, including its capital expenditures; dependence on third parties; future capital needs; the ability to fund its capital needs through the use of its cash on hand and line of credit; and the future availability and cost of financing/capital sources to the Company.

Contacts

Mark G. Lewis, Ph.D., CEO (240-404-7654)

Maryland
