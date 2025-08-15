August 15, 2025

Announcement no. 19

BioPorto Interim Result for the Second Quarter of 2025 - Continued progress with full execution of strategic objectives and strong NGAL sales growth.

Copenhagen, Denmark, August 15, 2025, (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – BioPorto A/S (“BioPorto” or the “Company”) (CPH:BIOPOR), today announced interim financial results for the second quarter of 2025 and a business update.

Continued progress on key strategic milestones for the second quarter of 2025

Full execution of the objectives outlined in our February 2024 Strategic Plan.

A major milestone in the second quarter of 2025 was the receipt of the first purchase order for ProNephro TM AKI (NGAL) for the US market, marking the first step in the commercial launch.

AKI (NGAL) for the US market, marking the first step in the commercial launch. The enrollment of patients in the US clinical cut-off study for ProNephro AKI (NGAL) for adult use is progressing as planned and is reaching the final phase. We maintain our goal to submit to the FDA by the end of 2026.

Strong NGAL sales growth of 39% compared to the second quarter of 2024.

The Board was restructured with Jens Due Olsen stepping in as Chairman and Carsten Buhl appointed as new CEO as of September 1, to drive the next growth phase.

On April 15, 2025, the Company successfully completed a funding round of 25,000,000 new shares in a direct issue at market price providing gross proceeds of DKK 33.5 million. The funding round was met with strong support from existing shareholders.

Peter Mørch Eriksen, BioPorto’s Group Chief Executive Officer (CEO), comments:

“The second quarter of 2025 marked a pivotal chapter for BioPorto, with the first US order of ProNephro AKI (NGAL) initiating our commercial journey and laying the foundation for a commercial platform to drive broad adoption of ProNephro AKI through strategic partnerships.

We are pleased with the strong market momentum in the US and the progress in clinical studies toward the FDA submission by the end of 2026. With a clearly defined strategy and new leadership, we are well positioned to move into the next phase of our growth journey.”

Financial highlights for the second quarter of 2025

Total revenue in the second quarter of 2025 totaled DKK 10.6 million, representing a 15% increase compared to the same period last year. This growth was driven by rising NGAL sales in both the US and the rest of the world (ROW).

NGAL sales increased by 39% compared to the second quarter of 2024, driven by a 23% increase in the US and a substantial growth of 71% in the ROW, primarily due to a bulk order.

EBITDA loss in the second quarter of 2025 amounted to DKK 18.4 million compared to DKK 16.2 million in the second quarter last year. The increase is primarily driven by higher costs associated with the adult clinical study.

As of June 30, 2025, the Company’s cash position was DKK 47.8 million compared to DKK 103.9 million in the same period last year.

For the first half of 2025 total revenue amounted to DKK 18.3 million, representing a 2% decrease compared to the same period last year, primarily driven by lower Antibody sales due to timing in orders. NGAL sales rose by 5% compared to the first half of 2024, driven by a 22% increase in US NGAL sales. Adjusted EBITDA loss for the first half of 2025 amounted to DKK 46.5 million, compared to DKK 31.5 million in the same period last year.

Guidance

Based on the results for the first half of 2025 and better visibility for the remainder of 2025, we narrow the full-year guidance for 2025.

Total revenue is expected to be in the range of DKK 45-50 million (previously DKK 45-60 million). Sales for the rest of 2025 are still expected to be back-end loaded.

Adjusted EBITDA loss is expected to be in the range of DKK 75-80 million (previously DKK 75-85 million).

DKK million Q2 2025 Q2 2024 Change H1 2025 H1 2024 Change Guidance 2025 Previous Guidance Revenue 10.6 9.2 15% 18.3 18.7 -2% 45-50 45-60 Adjusted EBITDA loss 18.4 16.2 14% 46.5 31.5 48% 75-80 75-85

About BioPorto

BioPorto is an in vitro diagnostics company focused on saving patients’ lives and improving their quality of life with actionable kidney biomarkers – tools designed to help clinicians make changes in patient management. The Company leverages its expertise in assay development to create a pipeline of novel and compelling products that focus on conditions where there is significant unmet medical need, and where the Company’s tests can help improve clinical and economic outcomes for patients, providers, and the healthcare ecosystem.

The Company’s flagship products are based on the NGAL biomarker and designed to aid in risk assessment and diagnosis of Acute Kidney Injury (AKI), a common clinical syndrome that can have severe consequences, including significant morbidity and mortality, if not identified and treated early. With the aid of NGAL levels, physicians can identify patients at risk of AKI more rapidly than is possible with current standard of care measurements, enabling earlier intervention and more tailored patient management strategies. The Company markets NGAL tests under applicable registrations including CE mark in several countries worldwide and FDA cleared ProNephro AKITM (NGAL) in the US.

BioPorto has facilities in Copenhagen, Denmark and Boston, MA, USA. The shares of BioPorto A/S are listed on the Nasdaq Copenhagen stock exchange. For more information visit www.bioporto.com.

Forward looking statement disclaimer

Certain statements in this news release are not historical facts and may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations with respect to the Company’s expectations, intentions and projections regarding its future performance including the Company’s Guidance for 2025; currency exchange rate fluctuations; anticipated events or trends and other matters that are not historical facts, including with respect to implementation of manufacturing and quality systems, commercialization of NGAL tests, and the development of future products and new indications; concerns that may arise from additional data, analysis or results obtained during clinical trials; and, the Company’s ability to successfully market both new and existing products. These forward-looking statements, which may use words such as “aim”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “intend”, “estimate”, “expect” and words of similar meaning, include all matters that are not historical facts. These forward-looking statements involve risks, and uncertainties that could cause the actual results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, dividend policy and the development of the industry in which the Company’s business operates to differ materially from the impression created by the forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Given these risks and uncertainties, prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of such statements and, except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Factors that may impact BioPorto’s success are more fully disclosed in BioPorto’s periodic financial filings, including its Annual Report for 2024, particularly under the heading “Risk Factors”.

