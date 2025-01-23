News Release

January 23, 2025

BioPorto announces the publication of urinary NGAL reference ranges in healthy adult and pediatric individuals

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK, January 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – BioPorto, an in vitro diagnostics company focused on empowering the early detection of Acute Kidney Injury (AKI), announced today their publication of reference intervals using BioPorto’s NGAL immunoassay in healthy adult and pediatric individuals. The study was published in Diagnostics, an international, open-access, peer-reviewed journal and provides clinicians with a standardized comparison to evaluate NGAL levels ensuring broad clinical applicability in their patients.

The publication of the reference range study results will be used by laboratories implementing NGAL assays from BioPorto as a baseline of healthy patient populations, a required step for laboratories to implement clinical tests. These findings address the critical gaps in kidney injury management and ultimately can help with earlier identification of AKI with the use of biomarkers.

This BioPorto study is the largest comprehensive study to date of 629 patients with ages ranging from three months to older than 65 years. Tabari Baker, PhD, Vice President of Global Medical Affairs states, “NGAL reference intervals in healthy populations are an essential tool for laboratory scientists and clinicians to use in patients at risk of acute kidney injury. This publication, in conjunction with our recently published GUIDANCE clinical validation trial, demonstrates BioPorto’s commitment to developing clinical tools for improving patient outcomes.”

The publication can be found here: Determination of Urinary Neutrophil Gelatinase-Associated Lipocalin (uNGAL) Reference Intervals in Healthy Adult and Pediatric Individuals Using a Particle-Enhanced Turbidimetric Immunoassay .

About Acute Kidney Injury

Acute kidney injury is a sudden episode of kidney failure or kidney damage that happens within a few hours or a few days. AKI causes a build-up of waste products in blood and makes it difficult for kidneys to maintain the proper balance of bodily fluids. AKI can also affect other organs such as the brain, heart, and lungs and is common in patients who are in hospital intensive care units. For more information about AKI please visit: https://bioporto.com/aki/.

About BioPorto

BioPorto is an in vitro diagnostics company focused on saving lives and improving the quality of life with actionable biomarkers – tools designed to help clinicians make changes in patient management. The Company uses its expertise in antibodies and assay development, as well as its platform for assay development, to create a pipeline of novel and compelling products that focus on conditions where there is significant unmet medical need, and where the Company’s tests can help improve clinical and economic outcomes for patients, providers, and the healthcare ecosystem.

The Company’s flagship products are based on the NGAL biomarker and designed to aid in the risk assessment and diagnosis of Acute Kidney Injury, a common clinical syndrome that can have severe consequences, including significant morbidity and mortality, if not identified and treated early. With the aid of NGAL levels which rise in relation to kidney injury, physicians can identify patients potentially at risk of AKI more rapidly than is possible with current standard of care measurements, enabling earlier intervention and more tailored patient management strategies. The Company markets NGAL tests under applicable registrations including CE mark in several countries worldwide.

BioPorto has facilities in Copenhagen, Denmark and Boston, MA, USA. The shares of BioPorto A/S are listed on the Nasdaq Copenhagen stock exchange. For more information visit http://www.bioporto.com.



