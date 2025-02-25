Biophytis Announces its Participation in the 15th International Conference on Frailty and Sarcopenia Research (ICFSR)

Paris, France and Cambridge, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - February 25, 2025) - Biophytis SA (FP: ALBPS) (“Biophytis” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of treatments for age-related diseases, announces its participation in the International Conference on Frailty and Sarcopenia Research & Geroscience Task Force (ICFSR), taking place from March 12 to 14 in Toulouse.

The International Conference on Frailty and Sarcopenia Research (ICFSR) is a leading annual scientific event dedicated to accelerating the development of clinical trials for frail older adults. It brings together researchers, clinicians, and industry professionals to share their experiences and advances in the prevention of frailty, disability, and dependency. All presented research undergoes a rigorous peer-review process by the ICFSR Scientific Committee and are published in the Journal of Frailty and Aging (JFA), a peer-reviewed journal specialized in aging and age-related diseases.

As part of a special session on obesity-associated sarcopenia, Biophytis will present the rationale and preliminary data supporting the clinical development of BIO101 in the preservation of muscle and mobility of patients suffering from obesity treated with GLP-1 receptor agonists.

About BIOPHYTIS

Biophytis SA is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing drug candidates for age-related diseases. BIO101 (20-hydroxyecdysone), our lead drug candidate, is a small molecule in development for muscular diseases (sarcopenia, Phase 3 ready to start, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy, Phase 1-2 to be started), respiratory diseases (COVID-19, Phase 2-3 completed), and metabolic disorders (obesity, Phase 2 to be started). The company is headquartered in Paris, France, with subsidiaries in Cambridge, Massachusetts, USA, and Brazil. The Company’s ordinary shares are listed on Euronext Growth Paris (ALBPS - FR001400OLP5) and its ADS (American Depositary Shares) are listed on the OTC market (BPTSY - US 09076G401). For more information, visit www.biophytis.com.

