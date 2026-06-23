BioMed X Launches Global Call for Research Proposals in Neural Circuit Regulation of Immune Function

· New initiative supported by Biogen seeks bold ideas at the intersection of neuroscience and immunology to advance understanding of autoimmune diseases.











New Haven, CT, USA, June 23rd, 2026 – BioMed X, a leading innovation engine for pharma, today announced the launch of a new global call for research proposals in the field of neuroimmunology. The initiative is supported by Biogen, a global biotechnology leader focused on neurology, immunology, and rare disease. The initiative aims to identify innovative approaches to uncover neural circuits that regulate immune system function and to explore new therapeutic opportunities for autoimmune diseases.

Bidirectional communication between the central nervous system and the immune system plays a critical role in the development and progression of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. While recent advances have identified neural pathways, neurotransmitters, and glial mechanisms involved in immune regulation, the underlying biology remains incompletely understood.

To address this challenge, BioMed X is inviting researchers from around the world to submit original project proposals focused on developing scalable experimental and computational platforms that enable systematic investigation of the central nervous system-immune axis. The call for research proposals is particularly focused on identifying approaches that elegantly combine neuroscience, immunology, advanced experimental technologies, and in-silico modeling to identify novel and actionable therapeutic targets.

Successful candidates will be invited to participate in a five-day innovation boot camp at the BioMed X Institute in New Haven, Connecticut, from October 19 to 23, 2026. During the boot camp, participants will further develop and refine their concepts with guidance from experienced mentors from BioMed X and Biogen.

Following the boot camp and a final evaluation process, BioMed X intends to establish a new research team at its New Haven site to further develop the most promising research approach identified through this global crowdsourcing campaign.

As BioMed X continues to expand its U.S. research activities, the organization recently appointed Dr. Bahareh Eftekharzadeh as VP, Head of Business Development and Head of Research USA. Dr. Eftekharzadeh will oversee the scientific portfolio at the BioMed X sites in New Haven, Ridgefield, and Cambridge, support the development of new research collaborations, and help drive the translation of innovative scientific concepts into impactful biomedical research programs.

“The interface between neuroscience and immunology represents one of the most exciting frontiers in biomedical research today,” said Dr. Eftekharzadeh “By combining cutting-edge experimental platforms with advanced computational approaches, we hope to uncover fundamentally new mechanisms that could ultimately lead to better therapies for patients living with autoimmune diseases.”

Researchers interested in participating are invited to submit a project proposal via the BioMed X Career Space at https://career.bmedx.com/call/2026-NHV-C01 before August 16, 2026.

About BioMed X

BioMed X is a leading innovation engine where disruptive ideas in biomedical research and development come to life. With our global network of research institutes and venture-creating incubators, embedded within major innovation hubs, we bridge the gap between academic research and the needs of the pharmaceutical industry.





We are pioneers in applying the principles of design thinking and crowdsourcing to drug discovery and development. With our unique model, we partner with pharma, venture capital, and patient-focused foundations to identify key challenges across all therapeutic areas, recruit top talent, and co-create tailored solutions.



In our stimulating ecosystem, talented researchers from all around the globe grow into industry-ready scientific leaders. They perform exploratory research, deliver industry-grade results, and pave the way for next-generation therapies. At BioMed X, we value curiosity, diversity, and purpose. Together, we serve as a vital catalyst for innovation in global health - for the benefit of all patients.

PRESS CONTACT

Maria Morganti

BioMed X

VP, Head of Marketing & Communications

+49 6221 42611 30

mm@bmedx.com