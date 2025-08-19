BioMed X and Novo Nordisk Launch New Collaboration in Oral Peptide Drug Delivery

§ The initiative aims to identify and support new ideas for innovative oral formulations for peptide drugs such as GLP-1 receptor agonists via BioMed X’s global talent sourcing and incubation model.

Heidelberg, Germany, August 19, 2025 – BioMed X, an independent biomedical research institute based in Heidelberg, Germany, announced today the launch of a new collaboration with Novo Nordisk, a leading global healthcare company headquartered in Denmark. This partnership aims to address one of the most critical challenges in modern drug development: the efficient oral delivery of therapeutic peptides. A research team will be formed to work on this challenge with support from BioMed X and Novo Nordisk. The new project, entitled "Prolonged Retention of Oral Peptide Formulations in the Gut", will be hosted at BioMed X in Heidelberg. It aims to develop novel oral formulation technologies that achieve site-specific, prolonged retention of tablets or capsules within the lower small intestine. The key objective is to significantly improve the absorption and bioavailability of peptide-based therapeutics. Despite considerable advances in biomedical research, conventional oral peptide formulations continue to be limited by low intestinal permeability and rapid gastrointestinal transit. There is an urgent need for innovative technologies that ensure prolonged retention of the dosage form in the lower small intestine, allowing for continuous release and efficient absorption—ultimately improving patient compliance without compromising gastrointestinal safety and motility or causing obstruction. The new research team will join the research community at BioMed X in Heidelberg, Germany. Researchers interested in becoming part of this new research group are invited to respond to this international call by submitting a project proposal via the BioMed X Career Space at https://career.bmedx.com/call/2025-BMX-C02 before October 12, 2025. "We are excited about this new partnership with Novo Nordisk," said Dr. Christian Tidona, CEO of BioMed X. "Making peptide drugs such as GLP-1 receptor agonists orally available via new formulation technologies will have a significant impact on patients' lives. With our unique global crowdsourcing approach and our new partner Novo Nordisk, we are confident that we can drive innovation in oral formulation technologies to the next level." "Novo Nordisk has been at the forefront of innovation in oral formulation of peptides and launched the first and only oral biologic on the market," said Stephen Buckley, Scientific Vice President at Novo Nordisk. "We continuously look to push the boundaries of science through both internal and external innovation, and we are excited about the opportunities that this project may bring." About BioMed X BioMed X is an independent research institute with sites in Heidelberg, Germany, New Haven, Connecticut, XSeed Labs in Ridgefield, Connecticut, and a worldwide network of partner locations. We operate at the interface between academia and industry, performing biomedical research and drug discovery & development in the fields of oncology, immunology, neuroscience, platform technologies, and artificial intelligence. All our research projects are supported by leading pharmaceutical companies and conducted by early-career scientists recruited from the best schools around the world. The combination of global crowdsourcing with local incubation of the best research talents and ideas allows us to solve the biggest challenges in biomedical research. We stand for free, creative, and curiosity-driven research combined with a solid validation of results, timelines, and deliverables. We serve a large purpose in advancing translational biomedicine by leveraging synergies and fostering cross-pollination across disciplines. About Novo Nordisk Novo Nordisk is a leading global healthcare company, founded in 1923 and headquartered in Denmark. Our purpose is to drive change to defeat serious chronic diseases, built upon our heritage in diabetes. We do so by pioneering scientific breakthroughs, expanding access to our medicines, and working to prevent and ultimately cure disease.