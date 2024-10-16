Biomea Fusion to Host Conference Call and Webcast on Wednesday, October 30th at 4:30 pm ET to Announce Our Lead Clinical Candidate, BMF-650, a Next-Generation, Oral Small-Molecule GLP-1 Receptor Agonist and Preclinical Data Combining BMF-219 with a GLP-1 RA-Based Therapy

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biomea Fusion, Inc. (“Biomea”) (Nasdaq: BMEA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering and developing oral covalent small molecules to treat and improve the lives of patients with diabetes, obesity, and genetically defined cancers, today announced that it will host a conference call and webcast on Wednesday, October 30th at 4:30 pm ET to announce our lead clinical candidate, BMF-650 – a next-generation, potent, selective, oral small-molecule GLP-1 receptor agonist (GLP-1 RA) and to share results of preclinical studies investigating the synergistic benefits of combining BMF-219 with a GLP-1 RA-based therapy.

Conference Call and Webcast Details

Webcast of Biomea’s investor update on Wednesday, October 30th at 4 pm ET will be available to registered attendees under the Investors and Media section of the company’s website at https://investors.biomeafusion.com/news-events/events.

A replay of the presentation will be archived on Biomea’s site following the event.

About Obesity

Obesity is a chronic disease necessitating long-term management, associated with diminished life expectancy and a spectrum of severe health complications. These include metabolic disorders such as type 2 diabetes and non-alcoholic fatty liver disease; cardiovascular diseases like heart attack, stroke, and hypertension; and increased risks of chronic kidney disease, certain cancers, and chronic inflammation. The CDC estimates that over 40% of adults in the U.S. are considered obese, contributing to a significant burden on public health and healthcare systems. The direct medical care costs of obesity are estimated to total $289 billion per year in the U.S. Globally, over 650 million adults are living with obesity, and these numbers are steadily rising.

About GLP-1 Receptor Agonists

Glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) is a naturally occurring incretin hormone that plays a vital role in glucose homeostasis and appetite regulation. GLP-1 receptor agonists are a class of medications that bind to and activate GLP-1 receptors, mimicking the effects of native GLP-1. These agents have demonstrated robust clinical efficacy in improving glycemic control, promoting weight loss, and enhancing insulin sensitivity in individuals with type 2 diabetes and obesity.

About Biomea Fusion

Biomea Fusion is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of oral covalent small molecules to improve the lives of patients with diabetes, obesity, and genetically defined cancers. A covalent small molecule is a synthetic compound that forms a permanent bond to its target protein and offers a number of potential advantages over conventional non-covalent drugs, including greater target selectivity, lower drug exposure, and the ability to drive a deeper, more durable response.

We are utilizing our proprietary FUSION™ System to discover, design, and develop a pipeline of next-generation covalent-binding small-molecule medicines designed to maximize clinical benefit for patients. We aim to have an outsized impact on the treatment of disease for the patients we serve. We aim to cure.

