BioMark Aligns with National Strategy to Slash Lung Cancer Mortality with Next-Gen Liquid Biopsy

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 12, 2025) - November is Lung Cancer Awareness Month, and BioMark Diagnostics Inc. (CSE: BUX) (FSE: 20B) (OTCQB: BMKDF) ("BioMark"), a leading developer of liquid biopsy technologies for early cancer detection, is pleased to support the Canadian Cancer Society's national plan to reduce lung cancer mortality in Canada by 30% over the next decade.The early detection activities and goals outlined in the 2026-2035 Pan-Canadian Lung Cancer Action Plan are highly aligned with BioMark's corporate mission of leading the world in early-stage cancer detection using metabolomics and artificial intelligence. This coordinated national effort recognizes that early detection is fundamental to saving lives and underscores the urgent need to expand access to innovative screening solutions across all Canadian communities."At BioMark, we believe that providing equitable, evidence-based access to early lung cancer detection will transform patient outcomes across Canada," said Rashid Bux, CEO and President, BioMark Diagnostics. "Our clinical results demonstrate the power of AI-enabled biomarker testing in identifying more early-stage cancers, even in non-smokers, directly supporting the Action Plan's commitment to saving lives nationwide. Our technology complements low-dose CT screening, addresses barriers in underserved and remote regions, and helps ensure that no Canadian is left behind in the fight against lung cancer."The Action Plan also notes the need for innovative diagnostic tools and methods, like blood-based biomarker testing, to improve diagnostic accuracy and increase the likelihood of early-stage diagnosis. BioMark looks forward to collaborating with national partners, provincial healthcare providers, and community organizations to build capacity and make early lung cancer detection accessible, equitable, and effective across Canada. Healthcare providers and organizations interested in partnering to expand access to innovative early detection solutions are encouraged to contact BioMark.The 2026-2035 Pan-Canadian Lung Cancer Action Plan is a coordinated national strategy from the Canadian Cancer Society to reduce lung cancer mortality through improved prevention, early detection, treatment, and support. More information is available at:BioMark Diagnostics Inc. is a leading developer of liquid biopsy tests for the early detection of cancer that leverages the power of metabolomics and machine learning algorithms. The company's proprietary technology utilizes a simple blood draw to detect the presence of cancer-associated biomarkers, enabling earlier diagnosis and improved patient outcomes. The technology can also be used for measuring response to treatment and potentially for serial monitoring of cancer survivors. BioMark is committed to developing innovative and accessible diagnostic solutions to address unmet medical needs in oncology.Further information about BioMark is available under its profile on the SEDAR+ websiteand the CSE websiteRashid Ahmed BuxPresident & CEOBioMark Diagnostics Inc.Tel. 604-370-0779Email:This press release may include forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, concerning the business of BioMark. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of BioMark. Although BioMark believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because BioMark can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. BioMark disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.To view the source version of this press release, please visit