BioLumic and IRRI Field-Test Rice Trait Technology to Protect Yields, Cut Methane and Water Use

DSR is a lower-water, lower-emission alternative to traditional flooded rice production, particularly across South Asia where water scarcity and labor constraints are increasing pressure on farmers.

BioLumic's xTraits platform uses light to activate or suppress gene expression in seeds without chemical inputs or genetic modification. By harnessing photomorphogenesis as a natural biological switch, xTraits unlocks trait potential already present within the seed, enabling targeted trait activation without changing on-farm growing practices.

The program advances the technology toward commercial deployment across major rice-growing regions, with support from the Gates Foundation.

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Champaign, Illinois--(Newsfile Corp. - October 21, 2026) - BioLumic and the International Rice Research Institute (IRRI) have launched field trials in the Philippines testing light-activated seed technology designed to help farmers protect rice yields while cutting water use and methane emissions in direct-seeded systems. The program advances the technology toward commercial deployment across major rice-growing regions, with support from the Gates Foundation.To view the full announcement, including downloadable images, bios, and more,About BioLumicFounded in 2013 and based in the U.S. and New Zealand, BioLumic is pioneering a new category of seed trait technology: expression-based, heritable traits that improve crop performance without altering DNA. Its patented xTraits Platform uses proprietary Light Recipes to program coordinated genetic expression at the parent seed stage, delivering polygenic, heritable gains in yield, resilience, and nutrition with no genetic modification, no rebreeding, and no regulatory burden. xTraits integrate directly into existing breeding and seed production pipelines and stack with current trait technologies. In partnership with leading global seed companies, BioLumic is transforming trait development into a faster, more scalable, and commercially predictable system. Learn more ator contactAbout International Rice Research Institute (IRRI)is dedicated to abolishing poverty and hunger among people and populations that depend on rice-based agri-food systems. Through our work and partnerships, we aim to improve the health and welfare of rice farmers and consumers; promote environmental sustainability in a world challenged by climate change; and support the empowerment of women and the youth in the rice industry. IRRI is a member of CGIAR, the world's largest agricultural research partnership dedicated to a food-secure future. For more information, please contact Ruby Shaira Panela, ator +639178118784 through WhatsApp/Viber.Sara WintersSource:To view the source version of this press release, please visit