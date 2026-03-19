BioIVT to Showcase ADME-Tox and NAMs Expertise at Spring 2026 Industry Events

Company will present at the 65th Annual SOT Meeting and host an in-person symposium & virtual discussion panel focused on New Approach Methodologies (NAMs)

WOODBURY, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BioIVT, the leading biospecimen solutions provider and global research partner for drug and diagnostic development, today announced its presence at the 65th Annual SOT Meeting and ToxExpo, taking place March 22–25, 2026, in San Diego, where the company will present new scientific contributions. In addition, BioIVT will host an in-person symposium, “Elevating Drug Development with NAMs: Meeting the FDA’s Call for Change,” in Boston followed by a virtual discussion panel, “FDA & Industry Virtual Roundtable Discussion on NAMs: Moving Beyond Promise to Application,” on April 14, 2026.

65th Annual SOT Meeting and ToxExpo

At SOT 2026, BioIVT experts, leaders, and team members will be available to discuss BioIVT’s ADME research products and services, control and disease state samples, immune cell starting materials, and other biospecimens used in traditional methodologies and NAMs.

BioIVT will host an exhibitor-hosted session titled “Baseline Characterization as a Key Foundation to Qualification of NAMs,” presented by Rhiannon N. Hardwick, PhD, DABT, Scientific Director, Bristol Myers Squibb.

Additionally, BioIVT will have several posters at SOT, including presentations from internal scientists and collaborators:

“Integration of HLA-Typed PBMC into a Long-term, Functional Hepatocyte Co-culture, HEPATOPAC®, for Detection of Immune-Mediated Drug-Induced Liver Injury,” by Karissa Cottier, PhD, Manager of R&D, BioIVT.

“Novel Machine Learning Algorithms Allow Fast and Accurate Automated Counting of Primary Hepatocyte Samples,” by Dan Schieffer, Scientific Director, DeNovix Inc.

“Trends in Intrinsic Clearance of Drugs in In Vitro Liver Test Systems: Insights from a CRO’s Microsome and Hepatocyte Data,” by Tina Mueller, PhD, Scientific Advisor, ADMET Services, BioIVT.

Visit Booth #1035 at SOT, San Diego, to learn more about BioIVT's products and services. For a full overview of BioIVT’s involvement in SOT 2026, please visit BioIVT’s website here.

Elevating Drug Development with NAMs: Meeting the FDA’s Call for Change

As part of BioIVT’s continuing efforts to provide clients with biospecimen and scientific insights in support of advancing medical research, the company will also host a panel of experts at MassBio in Cambridge, Mass., for a series of presentations and discussions around the development, validation, and utilization of NAMs for a variety of applications. This in-person event will include speakers from BioIVT, Harvard Medical School, Bristol Myers Squibb, Altis Biosystems, Javelin Biotech, and Precision Quantomics. Following the in-person symposium, BioIVT will host a virtual roundtable discussion with FDA and industry experts, who will share perspectives on where the NAMs field currently sits and what needs to be accomplished to move it forward.

Please visit BioIVT’s website for free registration and additional details on in-person attendance here. There will be a roundtable at the end of the event that will be broadcast online for anyone who can’t attend in person. Learn more and register for the online roundtable here.

“There’s undeniable growing momentum around how researchers are utilizing NAMs and working to meet evolving regulatory expectations,” said Kent Grindstaff, PhD, Consulting Director at BioIVT. “We're looking forward to engaging with drug development researchers, model developers, and regulatory authorities at both SOT and our NAMs symposium & virtual discussion panel events in April to highlight how BioIVT’s high-quality biological inputs can support these new methodologies and facilitate real-world drug development workflows.”

About BioIVT

BioIVT enables smarter science and accelerates medical breakthroughs by delivering high-quality personalized biospecimen solutions and research services to the life science and diagnostic industries. We specialize in control and disease state samples including human and animal tissues or preparations, ADME-Tox products and research services, cell and gene therapy products, blood, and other biofluids. Our unmatched portfolio of clinical specimens directly supports precision medicine research and the effort to improve patient outcomes by coupling comprehensive clinical data with donor samples. By combining our technical expertise, exceptional customer service, and unparalleled access to biological specimens, BioIVT serves the research community as a trusted partner in ELEVATING SCIENCE®. For more information, please visit www.bioivt.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

BioIVT Contact: Charlie Chungu, Vice President of Marketing, cchungu@bioivt.com

Media Contact: Paige Romine, PAN, 321-652-8370, BioIVT@pancomm.com