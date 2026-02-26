BioInvent International AB: Year-End Report January 1 - December 31, 2025

BioInvent International (STO:BINV) - "During 2025 we sharpened our clinical focus and resource allocation to accelerate our most advanced assets, BI-1808 (anti-TNFR2) and BI-1206 (anti-FcγRIIB), while pausing earlier programs to maximize the probability of success and near-term value creation."- Martin Welschof, CEO BioInvent.

EVENTS IN THE FOURTH QUARTER

(R) Promising early Phase 2a monotherapy data for the company's lead anti-TNFR2 antibody BI-1808 in T-cell lymphoma (TCL) presented at ASH 2025

(R) Impressive response data from ongoing Phase 2a trial of triple combination of the company's lead anti-FcyRIIB antibody BI-1206, rituximab, and Calquence® in r/r non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL) presented at ASH 2025

Phase 2a trial started evaluating BI-1206 in combination with pembrolizumab in treatment-naïve advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and uveal melanoma

Orphan Drug Designation from EMA for BI‑1808 for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL)

Phase 1 data of the company's second anti-TNFR2 antibody BI-1910 (currently paused) presented at SITC 2025 validates TNFR2 as a novel immunotherapy approach in advanced solid tumors

Transgene and BioInvent presented translational data and updated clinical results on armed oncolytic virus BT-001 at ESMO 2025

BioInvent announced publication of preclinical and early clinical data for BI-1607 in HER2-positive advanced solid tumors

EVENTS AFTER THE END OF THE PERIOD

(R) Promising data in ongoing Phase 2a study for BI-1808 with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for the treatment of recurrent ovarian cancer

Updated clinical data sets solidify potential for both BI-1808 and pembrolizumab combination in ovarian cancer and BI-1206 triplet for the treatment of NHL, see pages 6 and 7 in the year-end report

Nomination of two new board members ahead of 2026 Annual General Meeting; Kate Hermans and Scott Zinober

EARLIER DURING 2025, IN BRIEF

(R) Positive initial efficacy data from Phase 2a trial of triple combination of BI-1206, rituximab and Calquence® for the treatment of NHL

BioInvent achieved ISO 26000 Verification, highlighting commitment to ESG and transparency

(R) Promising Phase 2a monotherapy data for BI-1808 in CTCL presented at EHA 2025

Promising Phase 1 data of BI-1206 in combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in solid tumors announced

(R) XOMA Royalty purchased mezagitamab royalty and milestone rights held by BioInvent for up to USD 30 million

Composition of matter patents for BI-1808 granted in US and Japan. They also cover the use of the antibody in the treatment of cancer

FDA Fast Track Designation received for BI-1808 for the treatment of CTCL

BI-1808 received Orphan Drug Designation from FDA for the treatment of TCL

Strategic changes in portfolio to accelerate lead clinical programs and enhance value creation

(R)= Regulatory event

FINANCIAL INFORMATION

Fourth quarter 2025

• Net sales SEK 3.0 (21.4) million

• Profit/loss after tax SEK -125.8 (-116.9) million

• Profit/loss after tax per share before and after dilution SEK -1.91 (-1.78)

• Cash flow from operating activities SEK-90.6 (-98.3) million

January - December 2025

• Net sales SEK 226.5 (44.7) million

• Profit/loss after tax SEK -332.9 (-429.4) million

• Profit/loss after tax per share before and after dilution SEK -5.06 (-6.53)

• Cash flow from operating activities SEK -247.8 (-380.5) million

• Liquid funds, current and long-term investments as of December 31, 2025: SEK 592.7 (867.2) million

INVITATION TO PRESENTATION OF THE YEAR-END REPORT 2025

BioInvent's CEO Martin Welschof will present the report together with CFO Stefan Ericsson. The presentation will be held in English.

When: Thursday February 26, 2026, at 2:00 pm CET

About BioInvent

BioInvent International AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: BINV) is a clinical-stage biotech company that discovers and develops novel and first-in-class immuno-modulatory antibodies for cancer therapy, with drug candidates in ongoing clinical programs in Phase 1/2 trials for the treatment of hematological cancer and solid tumors. The Company's validated, proprietary F.I.R.S.T™ technology platform identifies both targets and the antibodies that bind to them, generating many promising new immune-modulatory candidates to fuel the Company's own clinical development pipeline and providing licensing and partnering opportunities.

The Company generates revenues from research collaborations and license agreements with multiple top-tier pharmaceutical companies, as well as from producing antibodies for third parties in the Company's fully integrated manufacturing unit. More information is available at www.bioinvent.com.

