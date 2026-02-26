BioInvent International AB: Year-End Report January 1 - December 31, 2025

LUND, SE / ACCESS Newswire / February 26, 2026 / BioInvent International (STO:BINV) - "During 2025 we sharpened our clinical focus and resource allocation to accelerate our most advanced assets, BI-1808 (anti-TNFR2) and BI-1206 (anti-FcγRIIB), while pausing earlier programs to maximize the probability of success and near-term value creation."- Martin Welschof, CEO BioInvent.
EVENTS IN THE FOURTH QUARTER
(R) Promising early Phase 2a monotherapy data for the company's lead anti-TNFR2 antibody BI-1808 in T-cell lymphoma (TCL) presented at ASH 2025
(R) Impressive response data from ongoing Phase 2a trial of triple combination of the company's lead anti-FcyRIIB antibody BI-1206, rituximab, and Calquence® in r/r non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL) presented at ASH 2025
Phase 2a trial started evaluating BI-1206 in combination with pembrolizumab in treatment-naïve advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and uveal melanoma
Orphan Drug Designation from EMA for BI‑1808 for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL)
Phase 1 data of the company's second anti-TNFR2 antibody BI-1910 (currently paused) presented at SITC 2025 validates TNFR2 as a novel immunotherapy approach in advanced solid tumors
Transgene and BioInvent presented translational data and updated clinical results on armed oncolytic virus BT-001 at ESMO 2025
BioInvent announced publication of preclinical and early clinical data for BI-1607 in HER2-positive advanced solid tumors
EVENTS AFTER THE END OF THE PERIOD
(R) Promising data in ongoing Phase 2a study for BI-1808 with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for the treatment of recurrent ovarian cancer
Updated clinical data sets solidify potential for both BI-1808 and pembrolizumab combination in ovarian cancer and BI-1206 triplet for the treatment of NHL, see pages 6 and 7 in the year-end report
Nomination of two new board members ahead of 2026 Annual General Meeting; Kate Hermans and Scott Zinober
EARLIER DURING 2025, IN BRIEF
(R) Positive initial efficacy data from Phase 2a trial of triple combination of BI-1206, rituximab and Calquence® for the treatment of NHL
BioInvent achieved ISO 26000 Verification, highlighting commitment to ESG and transparency
(R) Promising Phase 2a monotherapy data for BI-1808 in CTCL presented at EHA 2025
Promising Phase 1 data of BI-1206 in combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in solid tumors announced
(R) XOMA Royalty purchased mezagitamab royalty and milestone rights held by BioInvent for up to USD 30 million
Composition of matter patents for BI-1808 granted in US and Japan. They also cover the use of the antibody in the treatment of cancer
FDA Fast Track Designation received for BI-1808 for the treatment of CTCL
BI-1808 received Orphan Drug Designation from FDA for the treatment of TCL
Strategic changes in portfolio to accelerate lead clinical programs and enhance value creation
(R)= Regulatory event
FINANCIAL INFORMATION
Fourth quarter 2025
• Net sales SEK 3.0 (21.4) million
• Profit/loss after tax SEK -125.8 (-116.9) million
• Profit/loss after tax per share before and after dilution SEK -1.91 (-1.78)
• Cash flow from operating activities SEK-90.6 (-98.3) million
January - December 2025
• Net sales SEK 226.5 (44.7) million
• Profit/loss after tax SEK -332.9 (-429.4) million
• Profit/loss after tax per share before and after dilution SEK -5.06 (-6.53)
• Cash flow from operating activities SEK -247.8 (-380.5) million
• Liquid funds, current and long-term investments as of December 31, 2025: SEK 592.7 (867.2) million
The complete interim report is available for download below and on the company's website under Financial reports.
INVITATION TO PRESENTATION OF THE YEAR-END REPORT 2025
BioInvent's CEO Martin Welschof will present the report together with CFO Stefan Ericsson. The presentation will be held in English.
When: Thursday February 26, 2026, at 2:00 pm CET
The webcast can be reached at https://bioinvent.events.inderes.com/q4-report-2025.
If you wish to ask questions and participate via telephone, please register at the link below. After registration you will be provided with a phone number and a conference ID to access the conference.
https://events.inderes.com/bioinvent/q4-report-2025/dial-in.
The conference call will be made available on the company website after the call.
About BioInvent
BioInvent International AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: BINV) is a clinical-stage biotech company that discovers and develops novel and first-in-class immuno-modulatory antibodies for cancer therapy, with drug candidates in ongoing clinical programs in Phase 1/2 trials for the treatment of hematological cancer and solid tumors. The Company's validated, proprietary F.I.R.S.T™ technology platform identifies both targets and the antibodies that bind to them, generating many promising new immune-modulatory candidates to fuel the Company's own clinical development pipeline and providing licensing and partnering opportunities.
The Company generates revenues from research collaborations and license agreements with multiple top-tier pharmaceutical companies, as well as from producing antibodies for third parties in the Company's fully integrated manufacturing unit. More information is available at www.bioinvent.com.
For further information, please contact:
Cecilia Hofvander, VP Investor Relations
Phone: +46 (0)46 286 85 50
Email: cecilia.hofvander@bioinvent.com
BioInvent International AB (publ)
Co. Reg. No.: 556537-7263
Visiting address: Ideongatan 1
Mailing address: 223 70 LUND
Phone: +46 (0)46 286 85 50
www.bioinvent.com
