Biogen Provides Update on Private Payer Coverage for ZURZUVAE™ (zuranolone)

Most national private drug plans now provide coverage for ZURZUVAE™, broadening access for eligible Canadian patients with private insurance coverage.

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Biogen Canada Inc. today announced that many group benefit health plans now reimburse ZURZUVAE™ (zuranolone), for the treatment of moderate or severe postpartum depression (PPD) in adults following childbirth, subject to individual plan eligibility and reimbursement requirements.

“Reimbursement decisions from private payers help determine whether a treatment is a real option for families,” said Claire Zlobin, Founder, Life With A Baby. “It’s exciting to see that most private payers in Canada are ready to reimburse because it sends a signal that maternal health is a priority.”

“One of the challenges with postpartum depression is that symptoms can emerge at a time when mothers are often focused almost entirely on the needs of their new baby,” said Dr. Tanya Tulipan, Assistant Professor, Dalhousie Department of Psychiatry. “But the mother’s health matters too. Recognizing PPD and connecting women with appropriate care is critical, and private payer coverage is an important step in ensuring eligible patients and their healthcare providers have more options when deciding on an appropriate course of care.”

Eligibility and reimbursement requirements vary by plan and insurer and may include completion of a prior authorization or coverage request form. Biogen Canada works with insurers, employers, and healthcare professionals to support appropriate access to ZURZUVAE, and offers additional support services through a patient support program.

About ZURZUVAE™ (zuranolone)

ZURZUVAE™ is a neuroactive steroid (NAS) that acts as a positive allosteric modulator of GABA-A receptors, enhancing inhibitory signalling in the brain. The GABA system is the major inhibitory signaling pathway of the central nervous system and contributes to regulating brain function.

ZURZUVAE was discovered by Sage Therapeutics, Inc., and in 2020 Biogen and Sage Therapeutics entered into a collaboration to jointly develop and commercialize ZURZUVAE in the U.S. As part of the agreement, Biogen received exclusive rights to develop and commercialize ZURZUVAE outside of the U.S., excluding Japan, Taiwan and South Korea. In July 2025, Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: SUPN) completed its acquisition of Sage Therapeutics and is now the collaboration partner with whom Biogen is working in the U.S.

About Biogen

Founded in 1978, Biogen is a leading biotechnology company that pioneers innovative science to deliver new medicines to transform patient lives and to create value for shareholders and our communities. We apply deep understanding of human biology and leverage different modalities to advance first-in-class treatments or therapies that deliver superior outcomes. Our approach is to take bold risks, balanced with return on investment, to deliver long-term growth.

Biogen has been proudly serving Canadian patients for more than 25 years. For information about Biogen Canada, please visit www.biogen.ca.

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Karla Fuentes Arellano

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