Biofrontera Inc. to Report Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results on August 13, 2026

WOBURN, Mass., Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ: BFRI) ("Biofrontera" or the "Company"), a U.S. specialty dermatology company commercializing Ameluz® (aminolevulinic acid hydrochloride) Gel, 10% with the BF-RhodoLED® lamp for photodynamic therapy (PDT) of actinic keratosis, today announced that it will report financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026 before the market opens on Thursday, August 13, 2026.

Management will host a conference call and webcast the same day at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results and provide a business update.

Conference Call and Webcast Details

Detail Information Date Thursday, August 13, 2026 Time 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time U.S. / Canada toll-free 1-877-877-1275 International 1-412-858-5202 Webcast https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=a2Bp6alz



Participants dialing in by telephone should ask to be joined into the Biofrontera call. The webcast will be accessible beginning approximately 20 minutes prior to the start of the call.

About Biofrontera Inc.

Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ: BFRI) is a U.S. specialty dermatology company focused on the treatment of dermatological conditions. The Company commercializes Ameluz® (aminolevulinic acid hydrochloride) Gel, 10%, together with the BF-RhodoLED® lamp, for photodynamic therapy (PDT) in the treatment of actinic keratosis. Biofrontera Inc. has been a standalone, publicly traded company since its 2021 IPO and operates a wholly owned subsidiary, Biofrontera Discovery GmbH, in Germany. For more information, visit www.biofrontera-us.com.

Investor Contact

Ben Shamsian

Lytham Partners

shamsian@lythampartners.com