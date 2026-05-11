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Press Releases

Biofrontera Inc. to Report First Quarter 2026 Financial Results and Host a Conference Call on May 14, 2026

May 10, 2026 | 
2 min read

WOBURN, Mass., May 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biofrontera Inc. (Nasdaq: BFRI) (“Biofrontera” or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development and commercialization of photodynamic therapy (PDT), announces it will report financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2026 after the close of the U.S. financial markets on Thursday, May 14, 2026. The Company will host a conference call on Thursday, May 14, 2026 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss those results, provide a business update and answer questions.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

Event:Biofrontera Inc. First Quarter 2026 Financial Results and Business Update Conference Call
Date:Thursday, May 14, 2026
Time:11:00 a.m. ET
Conference Call:1-877-877-1275 (U.S./Canada)
1-412-858-5202 (international)
Webcast:Webcast – Biofrontera Inc. 1Q26 Results Conference Call
https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=Re1hZKm0


About Biofrontera Inc.

Biofrontera is a U.S.-based biopharmaceutical company specializing in the treatment of dermatological conditions with a focus on PDT. The Company commercializes the drug-device combination Ameluz® with the RhodoLED® lamp series for PDT of Actinic Keratosis, pre-cancerous skin lesions which may progress to invasive skin cancers1. The Company performs clinical trials to extend the use of the products to treat non-melanoma skin cancers and moderate-to-severe acne. For more information, visit www.biofrontera-us.com and follow Biofrontera on LinkedIn and X.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to Biofrontera’s commercial opportunities and the commercial success of its products. We have based these forward-looking statements on our current expectations and projections about future events. Nevertheless, actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in, or implied by, the forward-looking statements we make. These risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, include, but are not limited to: the uncertainties inherent in the initiation and conduct of clinical trials; availability and timing of data from clinical trials; whether results of earlier clinical trials or trials of Ameluz® in combination with BF-RhodoLED® and/or RhodoLED® XL in different disease indications or product applications will be indicative of the results of ongoing or future trials; uncertainties associated with regulatory review of clinical trials and applications for marketing approvals; the impact of any extraordinary external events; and other factors that may be disclosed in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), which can be obtained on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made and reflect management’s current estimates, projections, expectations and beliefs. The Company does not plan to update any such forward-looking statements and expressly disclaims any duty to update the information contained in this press release except as required by law.

Investor Relations

Ben Shamsian
646-829-9701
shamsian@lythampartners.com


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