Biodesix to Present New Data at Two Major Upcoming Scientific Meetings

Clinical utility data for Nodify Lung® tests to be presented at North American Conference on Lung Cancer (NACLC) highlighting potential for earlier diagnosis of lung cancer

Development data for a new ultra-sensitive ESR1 assay for breast cancer treatment resistance monitoring to be presented at San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (SABCS)

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biodesix, Inc. (Nasdaq: BDSX), a leading diagnostics solutions company, announces several poster presentations on lung cancer diagnostics and new research on breast cancer diagnostics at upcoming scientific meetings.

At the 2025 North American Conference on Lung Cancer (NACLC), December 5 - 7, in Chicago, IL, Biodesix will present new findings on its on-market Nodify Lung® tests, with data that spotlight the importance of timely, accurate lung nodule risk classification to support the early detection of lung cancer:

Refining Post-test Probability of Lung Cancer Using Post-Market Data from a Blood-based Biomarker Test in Pulmonary Nodule Patients.

Authors: Michael N. Kammer, PhD (Biodesix Head of Radiomics and Presenter); Trevor Pitcher, PhD; Gary Pestano, PhD; Laura Peek, PhD; James R. Jett, MD, MS, FCCP; Steven C. Springmeyer, MD, FCCP.

Modeling the Impact of an Autoantibody Blood Test for Lung Cancer on Time to Diagnosis in Pulmonary Nodule Assessment: A Multi-Cohort Analysis.

Authors: Kathryn Long, MD (Presenter); Gerard A. Silvestri, MD, MS, Master FCCP; Michael N. Kammer, PhD; Trevor Pitcher, PhD; James Jett, MD; Viswam S. Nair, MD.

The company will also present data on the development of a new ultra-sensitive ESR1 test for initial detection and monitoring of the mutations in HR+/HER2- advanced breast cancers at the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium, December 9 -12, San Antonio, TX. This innovative test is now available to biopharmaceutical customers as part of the company’s Development Services offering:

Poster Session 4, PS4-02-29: Development of an ultra-sensitive droplet digital PCR test for monitoring ESR1 variants in liquid biopsies

Authors: Leisa Jackson (Biodesix Staff Scientist and Presenter), Helen Halpin, and Gary Pestano, PhD.

In addition, at the recent International Society for Pharmacoeconomics and Outcomes Research (ISPOR) Europe 2025 Meeting in November, Biodesix was awarded two distinguished recognitions: a Best General Poster Research Presentation and a Top 5% Research Certificate. The presented research highlighted the significant healthcare costs associated with pulmonary nodules and the widespread lack of appropriate follow-up. These gaps in nodule surveillance contribute to delayed diagnoses and increased downstream clinical and economic burden. ISPOR will publish all award-winning research in their December 2025 conference supplement issue of Value in Health.

PT5: Pulmonary Nodule (PN)-Related and Lung Cancer-Related Workup Costs Within the Two-Year Period After Diagnosis of a PN in the United States

Author: Kimberly Le, MBA, MS, PharmD (Biodesix Director of HEOR and Presenter).



