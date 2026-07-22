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BioCryst to Report Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results on August 5

July 22, 2026 | 
1 min read

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: BCRX) today announced that the company will report its second quarter 2026 financial results on Wednesday, August 5, 2026.

BioCryst management will host a conference call and webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET that day to discuss the financial results and provide a corporate update.

A live webcast and replay of the call will be available online in the investors section of the company website at www.biocryst.com.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst is a global biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing medicines for hereditary angioedema (“HAE”) and other rare diseases, driven by its deep commitment to improving the lives of people living with these conditions. BioCryst has commercialized ORLADEYO® (berotralstat), the first oral, once-daily plasma kallikrein inhibitor, and is advancing a pipeline of potential first-in-class or best-in-class oral small-molecule and injectable protein therapeutics for a range of rare diseases. For more information, please visit www.biocryst.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

BCRXW

Contact:

Investors:
investorrelations@biocryst.com

Media:
media@biocryst.com


North Carolina Earnings
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
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