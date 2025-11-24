BioCorteX Announces Strategic Partnership with CD Biopharma of China

UK company’s high tech expertise allows for accelerated development of anti-cancer drugs aimed at solid tumors

BioCorteX Carbon Mirror platform increases the likelihood of trial success

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BioCorteX, the UK-based pioneering tech bio company, said Wednesday that it had entered into a strategic collaboration with Chinese biotech company CD Biopharma to accelerate the development of next-generation precision immunotherapy-based drugs that fight solid tumors such as lung and breast cancer.

“We are thrilled to be working with CD Biopharma on breaking new ground in treating cancer,” said Nik Sharma, Co-Founder and CEO of BioCorteX. “Our technology offers CD Biopharma and others a capability no other company can: Our Carbon MirrorTM technology allows us to test drugs in silico and chart the optimal route to success across tumour type, regions, geographies, and communities of people.

“We are truly excited at the real innovation occurring within the Chinese biotech space. Our platform helps de-risk assets that can fail when trialled in different geographies. There is only one shot at a real-world trial, and we believe that Carbon Mirror can help companies with exciting early clinical data looking to out or in-license to different geographies.”

“We have the ability to test candidates like those on CD Biopharma’s Bispecific Fusion Protein platform, including its leading clinical candidate, CD-001, and then help the company increase the probability of success of CD-001 across geographies,” Sharma said. “That knowledge de-risks development, unlocking value.”

CD Biopharma, founded in 2021, has rapidly emerged as an innovative force in precision immunotherapy, developing breakthrough treatments through its proprietary Bispecific Fusion Protein platform. The company's unique approach targets specific cells to precisely tune immune responses, offering new therapeutic strategies across oncology, viral infections, and autoimmune diseases.

"This alliance with BioCorteX represents a significant milestone in our mission to revolutionize immunotherapy," said Dr. Alan Xu, CEO of CD Biopharma. "Their expertise in in silico drug development, combined with our cutting-edge precision immunotherapy platform, creates a powerful synergy that will accelerate our path to bringing life-changing treatments to patients worldwide."

CD Biopharma's lead program, CD-001, has achieved significant regulatory milestones, with Investigational New Drug (IND) approvals from both the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and China's National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) for advanced solid tumor indications. The First-in-Human (FIH) solid tumor trial is currently underway.

About CD Biopharma

CD Biopharma is a clinical-stage biotechnology company founded in 2021, dedicated to developing next-generation immunotherapies through precision immune system calibration. Based in Suzhou, China, the company's proprietary platform includes breakthrough Bispecific Fusion Protein (BsFP) technology and unique cell modification approaches (IME Cell) that enable precise targeting of immune responses. CD Biopharma's research covers oncology, viral infections, and autoimmune diseases, with its lead program CD-001 approaching clinical trials.

About BioCorteX

BioCorteX is a Draper—Sofinnova backed tech bio with ambitions of transitioning the mainstream pharmaceutical industry to a new era where in silico drug development unlocks more effective therapeutics. While immune-oncology is the beachhead, BioCorteX will eventually tackle several therapeutic areas to dramatically improve the 4% success rate and reduce the $ 244 billion spent each year across drug development.

We are characterised by a highly differentiated technology and scientific approach. We understand that creating novel technology is valuable but will only take you so far. It is the combination of our innovative technology with a ‘unified biology’ scientific approach that makes BioCorteX unique.

We focus on ADC & bispecifics that are moving regions, i.e. China, to Global. Our validated key product, Carbon Mirror™, uses the ‘right-first-time’ approach from aerospace to increase clinical success across drug development by uncovering drug-bacteria interactions. Carbon mirror is a foundational emulator that determines (in)compatibility across drug development.

Media Contacts

Morgan Borer

Blair Reputation Management

+44 7444 869082

Mark Herr

Mark Herr Communications

203-517-8957