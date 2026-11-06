Biocodex Invests €15 Million in a New Industrial Platform for Live Biotherapeutic Products

GENTILLY, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Biocodex, an independent French pharmaceutical company, announces a €15 million investment to develop an industrial platform in Beauvais, France, dedicated to Live Biotherapeutic Products (LBPs) derived from the microbiome. Building on more than 70 years of expertise in living microorganisms, microbiota, fermentation and pharmaceutical manufacturing, Biocodex aims to support its partners and, ultimately, its own programs, from research through to clinical and commercial production. The project aims to strengthen healthcare and industrial sovereignty in the field of next-generation microbiome-based therapies.

Scientific advances in microbiome science are opening up new therapeutic perspectives, notably in oncology, inflammatory bowel diseases, certain rare diseases and women’s health. Moving from research to pharmaceutical production requires facilities adapted to living microorganisms and pharmaceutical requirements.

Open to biotechnology companies worldwide, it will support LBP programs from the production of clinical batches through industrial scale-up and, ultimately, commercial production, as well as Biocodex’s own R&D programs. 2 partners are already involved, with initial work beginning in the coming months.

Deployment of the platform began in 2026, with the first clinical batches scheduled for the first half of 2028 and commercial production capacity expected by 2030.

LBPs are biological medicines based on living microorganisms, such as bacteria or yeasts, used alone or in consortia. Their production requires processes tailored to each strain and to the complexity of microbial consortia, including oxygen-free conditions for cultivating certain strains. These requirements were taken into account early in the design of the platform.

It will be developed in an existing 900 sq m building at the Group’s Beauvais site. In operation since 1968, the site manages the pharmaceutical value chain, from manufacturing to shipping, and produces 95 million packs per year, distributed to more than 100 countries. Through this investment, Biocodex is contributing to the development of a French and European industrial sector, with the ambition of bringing innovations in microbiome science closer to patients.

About Biocodex: Biocodex is an independent French pharmaceutical company present in over 100 countries through its affiliates and partners. Since 1953, it has combined industrial excellence, scientific expertise and social responsibility to develop innovative health solutions.

Media:

Monet agency

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