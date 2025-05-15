SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

bioAffinity Technologies Reports First Quarter 2025 Results

May 15, 2025 | 
9 min read

CyPath® Lung sales up 276% year-over-year

SAN ANTONIO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#BIAF--bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: BIAF; BIAFW), a biotechnology company focused on the need for accurate, noninvasive tests for the detection of early-stage lung cancer and other lung diseases, today reported financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2025.



Key Highlights

  • Generated revenue of $1.9 million in the first quarter of 2025.
  • CyPath® Lung sales up 276% year-over-year in the first quarter of 2025.
  • Reported strong results from the Texas beta launch of CyPath® Lung, with first-quarter test sales building on the momentum of more than 600 tests delivered in 2024.
  • Announced strategic actions expected to reduce annual costs by approximately $3.8 million while expanding sales focus on high-margin diagnostics like CyPath® Lung.
  • Released multiple patient case studies highlighting CyPath® Lung’s impact in real-world clinical settings, including early detection of second primary lung cancer and avoidance of unnecessary invasive procedures.
  • Received acceptance of a new patent application from the Australian Patent Office, strengthening international IP protection for CyPath® Lung and expanding global commercialization potential.
  • Subsequent to the end of the first quarter, announced improvements to CyPath® Lung processing that increased data acquisition throughput by 50% and reduced unit cost by more than 25%, enhancing efficiency without compromising test performance.

Management Commentary

“We began 2025 with strong momentum, delivering 276% year-over-year growth in CyPath® Lung sales and expanding our commercial footprint across the U.S.,” said Maria Zannes, President and Chief Executive Officer of bioAffinity Technologies. “Our first-quarter results reflect both the growing demand for our noninvasive lung cancer diagnostic and the successful execution of our strategy to focus on high-value services and operational efficiency.

“During the quarter, we took decisive actions to streamline operations at our subsidiary lab by reducing labor costs, implementing operational efficiencies and discontinuing certain pathology services with suboptimal profit margins. These targeted actions will reduce costs approximately $3.8 million annually and accelerate the commercial growth of CyPath® Lung. These changes are already translating into margin improvements and enhanced resource allocation in support of our commercialization goals.

“In parallel, patient case studies continue to underscore the diagnostic power of CyPath® Lung in real-world settings — from avoiding unnecessary invasive procedures to identifying secondary or recurrent cancers. As we move forward, we’re encouraged by the clinical and economic validation that supports our growth, including recent operational enhancements that have increased our test throughput by 50% and lowered per-test cost by over 25%.

“We remain committed to expanding access to CyPath® Lung for patients at risk of lung cancer and advancing new diagnostics for diseases like COPD and asthma,” Zannes added. “With every test delivered, we’re improving outcomes for patients and delivering value to our shareholders.”

First Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Revenue for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, was $1.9 million. Revenue was primarily generated from patient service fees, histology services, and medical director fees.

Operating expenses for the first quarter of 2025 were $4.5 million, compared with $4.4 million in the first quarter of 2024.

Direct costs and expenses for the first quarter of 2025 were $1.4 million, down 13% from $1.6 million in the prior-year period, primarily due to targeted strategic actions implemented in March 2025. Research and development expenses decreased 7% year-over-year to $367,000, reflecting lower employee compensation and lab supply costs. Clinical development expenses rose to $138,000, driven by higher professional fees supporting the Company’s pivotal clinical trial strategy.

Selling, general and administrative expenses were $2.5 million for the first quarter of 2025, up from $2.2 million in the same period last year. The increase was primarily driven by higher employee compensation related to administrative and sales functions, reflecting the addition of personnel and support services to scale the commercialization of CyPath® Lung.

Net loss for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, was $2.7 million, or $0.16 per share, compared with a net loss of $2.0 million, or $0.20 per share, for the first quarter of 2024.

Cash and cash equivalents as of March 31, 2025, were $0.4 million, compared with $1.1 million as of December 31, 2024. Subsequent to the end of 2024, bioAffinity Technologies raised gross proceeds of $1.4 million through the inducement of warrant exercises in February 2025 and $3.3 million in a public offering in May 2025.

About bioAffinity Technologies, Inc.

bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. addresses the need for noninvasive diagnosis of early-stage cancer and diseases of the lung and broad-spectrum cancer treatments. The Company’s first product, CyPath® Lung, is a noninvasive test that has shown high sensitivity, specificity and accuracy for the detection of early-stage lung cancer. CyPath® Lung is marketed as a Laboratory Developed Test (LDT) by Precision Pathology Laboratory Services, a subsidiary of bioAffinity Technologies. For more information, visit www.bioaffinitytech.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "predict," "forecast," "project," "plan," "intend" or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions and include statements regarding announced strategic actions reducing annual costs by approximately $3.8 million while expanding sales focus on high-margin diagnostics like CyPath® Lung; international patents expanding CyPath® Lung’s global commercialization potential; the targeted actions accelerating the commercial growth of CyPath® Lung; patient case studies continuing to underscore the diagnostic power of CyPath® Lung in real-world settings; and expanding access to CyPath® Lung for patients at risk of lung cancer and advancing new diagnostics for diseases like COPD and asthma. These forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations and assumptions from those set forth or implied by any forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, the Company’s ability to reduce costs while expanding sales of high-margin diagnostics; the Company’s ability to accelerate the commercial growth of CyPath® Lung; the Company’s ability to advance new diagnostics for diseases like COPD and asthma; and the other factors discussed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and its subsequent filings with the SEC, including subsequent periodic reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. Such forward-looking statements are based on facts and conditions as they exist at the time such statements are made and predictions as to future facts and conditions. While the Company believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, readers of this press release are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement relating to matters discussed in this press release, except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

bioAffinity Technologies, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

 

 

 

March 31, 2025

 

 

December 31, 2024

 

 

 

 

(unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

ASSETS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

444,706

 

 

$

1,105,291

 

Accounts and other receivables, net

 

 

963,744

 

 

 

1,139,204

 

Inventory

 

 

38,782

 

 

 

27,608

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

 

416,550

 

 

 

422,995

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total current assets

 

 

1,863,782

 

 

 

2,695,098

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-current assets:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Property and equipment, net

 

 

382,409

 

 

 

375,385

 

Operating lease right-of-use asset, net

 

 

431,746

 

 

 

463,011

 

Finance lease right-of-use asset, net

 

 

684,629

 

 

 

780,872

 

Goodwill

 

 

1,404,486

 

 

 

1,404,486

 

Intangible assets, net

 

 

760,556

 

 

 

775,139

 

Other assets

 

 

19,675

 

 

 

19,676

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total assets

 

$

5,547,283

 

 

$

6,513,667

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable

 

$

1,381,578

 

 

$

987,311

 

Accrued expenses

 

 

1,370,735

 

 

 

1,398,722

 

Unearned revenue

 

 

24,404

 

 

 

24,404

 

Operating lease liability, current portion

 

 

130,342

 

 

 

127,498

 

Finance lease liability, current portion

 

 

403,584

 

 

 

395,301

 

Notes payable, current portion

 

 

104,766

 

 

 

171,669

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total current liabilities

 

 

3,415,409

 

 

 

3,104,905

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-current liabilities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating lease liability, net of current portion

 

 

308,415

 

 

 

342,098

 

Finance lease liability, net of current portion

 

 

335,899

 

 

 

444,448

 

Notes payable, net of current portion

 

 

48,156

 

 

 

20,180

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total liabilities

 

 

4,107,879

 

 

 

3,911,631

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Commitments and contingencies

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stockholders’ equity:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Preferred stock, no shares issued or outstanding at March 31, 2025, and December 31, 2024, respectively

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common stock, par value $0.007 per share; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 18,255,825 and 15,576,674 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2025, and December 31, 2024, respectively

 

 

124,777

 

 

 

106,593

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

 

57,619,354

 

 

 

56,139,753

 

Accumulated deficit

 

 

(56,304,727

)

 

 

(53,644,310

)

Total stockholders’ equity

 

 

1,439,404

 

 

 

2,602,036

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total liabilities, and stockholders’ equity

 

$

5,547,283

 

 

$

6,513,667

 

bioAffinity Technologies, Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

 

 

 

Three Months Ended
March 31,

 

 

 

2025

 

 

2024

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net Revenue

 

$

1,853,597

 

 

$

2,406,391

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Direct costs and expenses

 

 

1,367,860

 

 

 

1,573,441

 

Research and development

 

 

367,386

 

 

 

393,639

 

Clinical development

 

 

138,353

 

 

 

48,960

 

Selling, general and administrative

 

 

2,452,549

 

 

 

2,185,944

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

154,588

 

 

 

149,637

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total operating expenses

 

 

4,480,736

 

 

 

4,351,621

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loss from operations

 

 

(2,627,139

)

 

 

(1,945,230

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other income (expense):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest income

 

 

542

 

 

 

6,127

 

Interest expense

 

 

(15,485

)

 

 

(23,550

)

Other income

 

 

2

 

 

 

4,510

 

Other expense

 

 

(9,642

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total other expense

 

 

(24,583

)

 

 

(12,913

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss before provision for income taxes

 

 

(2,651,722

)

 

 

(1,958,143

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income tax expense

 

 

(8,695

)

 

 

(3,672

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss

 

$

(2,660,417

)

 

$

(1,961,815

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss per common share, basic and diluted

 

$

(0.16

)

 

$

(0.20

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic and diluted

 

 

16,257,456

 

 

 

9,915,426

 

 


Contacts

bioAffinity Technologies
Julie Anne Overton
Director of Communications
jao@bioaffinitytech.com

Investor Relations
Dave Gentry
RedChip Companies Inc.
1-800-RED-CHIP (733-2447)
Or 407-491-4498
BIAF@redchip.com

California Earnings
bioAffinity Technologies, Inc.
