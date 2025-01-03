SUBSCRIBE
Bio-Rad’s Management to Host Investor Meetings at J.P. Morgan’s 43rd Annual Healthcare Conference

January 2, 2025 | 
HERCULES, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE: BIO and BIO.B), a global leader in life science research and clinical diagnostics products, today announced that the company’s Chief Executive Officer Norman Schwartz, Chief Operating Officer Jon DiVincenzo, and Chief Financial Officer Roop K. Lakkaraju will host one-on-one meetings with analysts and investors during J.P. Morgan’s 43rd Annual Healthcare Conference in San Francisco, CA, January 13-16, 2025.


About Bio-Rad

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE: BIO and BIO.B) is a leader in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a broad range of products for the life science research and clinical diagnostics markets. Based in Hercules, California, Bio-Rad operates a global network of research, development, manufacturing, and sales operations with approximately 7,700 employees, and $2.7 billion in revenues in 2023. Our customers include universities, research institutions, hospitals, and biopharmaceutical companies, as well as clinical, food safety and environmental quality laboratories. Together, we develop innovative, high-quality products that advance science and save lives. To learn more, visit bio-rad.com.

