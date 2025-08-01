SUBSCRIBE
Bio-Rad to Host Droplet Digital PCR Webinar on Tuesday, August 26, 2025

August 1, 2025 | 
1 min read

HERCULES, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE: BIO and BIO.B), a global leader in life science research and clinical diagnostics products, announced today that the company’s management will host an informational webinar on Bio-Rad’s Droplet Digital™ PCR (ddPCR™) product portfolio on Tuesday, August 26, 2025, at 10:00 AM Pacific Time (1:00 PM Eastern Time). The event will include a presentation followed by a Q&A session with analysts hosted by Bio-Rad’s President and Chief Operating Officer Jon DiVincenzo and Chief Financial Officer Roop K. Lakkaraju.



To participate, dial (800) 715-9871 within the U.S. or (+1) (646) 307-1963 outside the U.S., access code: 9562470. A live webcast of the event, and the accompanying slide presentation, will also be available in the "Investor Relations" section of the company’s website under "Events & Presentations" at investors.bio-rad.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for up to a year.

About Bio-Rad

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE: BIO and BIO.B) is a leader in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a broad range of products for the life science research and clinical diagnostics markets. Based in Hercules, California, Bio-Rad operates a global network of research, development, manufacturing, and sales operations with approximately 7,500 employees, and $2.6 billion in revenues in 2024. Our customers include universities, research institutions, hospitals, and biopharmaceutical companies, as well as clinical, food safety and environmental quality laboratories. Together, we develop innovative, high-quality products that advance science and save lives. To learn more, visit bio-rad.com.


Contacts

Investor Contact:
Edward Chung, Investor Relations
510-741-6104
ir@bio-rad.com

Media Contact:
Anna Gralinska, Corporate Communications
510-741-6643
cc@bio-rad.com

