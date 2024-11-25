Bicycle Therapeutics to Present Data for Zelenectide Pevedotin at 2024 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium and Provide Program Update

Abstract outlines data showing enhanced anti-tumor activity of zelenectide pevedotin monotherapy in triple-negative breast cancer patients with NECTIN4 gene amplification

Company to announce topline combination data for zelenectide pevedotin plus pembrolizumab in first-line metastatic urothelial cancer and topline monotherapy data for zelenectide pevedotin in non-small cell lung cancer

Conference call and webcast scheduled for Friday, Dec. 13, at 7 a.m. CT to review all data

CAMBRIDGE, England & BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: BCYC), a pharmaceutical company pioneering a new and differentiated class of therapeutics based on its proprietary bicyclic peptide (Bicycle®) technology, today announced that the company will present data showing the enhanced anti-tumor activity of zelenectide pevedotin monotherapy in triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC) patients with NECTIN4 gene amplification at the 2024 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (SABCS) taking place December 10-13 in San Antonio, Texas.





In conjunction with the SABCS poster presentation, Bicycle Therapeutics will also announce topline combination data for zelenectide pevedotin plus pembrolizumab in previously untreated (first-line) cisplatin-ineligible patients with metastatic urothelial cancer, and topline monotherapy data for zelenectide pevedotin in non-small cell lung cancer patients with NECTIN4 gene amplification. The company will host a conference call and webcast for analysts and investors to review the updated data for zelenectide pevedotin.

Poster Presentation:

Title: Enhanced anti-tumor activity of zelenectide pevedotin in triple negative breast cancer (TNBC) patients (pts) with NECTIN4 gene amplification (amp)

Session Number: 4

Date and Time: Thursday, Dec. 12, at 5:30-7 p.m. CT

Presentation Number: P4-10-21

Lead Author: Niklas Klümper, M.D., University Hospital Bonn

Conference Call and Webcast Information

Bicycle Therapeutics will host a conference call and webcast on Friday, Dec. 13, at 7 a.m. CT to review the data updates for zelenectide pevedotin. To access the call, please dial +1-833-816-1408 (U.S.) or +1-412-317-0501 (international) and ask to join the Bicycle Therapeutics call. A live webcast and replay of the conference call will be available in the Investor section of the company’s website, www.bicycletherapeutics.com.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing a novel class of medicines, referred to as Bicycle® molecules, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Bicycle molecules are fully synthetic short peptides constrained with small molecule scaffolds to form two loops that stabilize their structural geometry. This constraint facilitates target binding with high affinity and selectivity, making Bicycle molecules attractive candidates for drug development. The company is evaluating zelenectide pevedotin (formerly BT8009), a Bicycle® Toxin Conjugate (BTC®) targeting Nectin-4, a well-validated tumor antigen; BT5528, a BTC molecule targeting EphA2, a historically undruggable target; and BT7480, a Bicycle Tumor-Targeted Immune Cell Agonist® (Bicycle TICA®) targeting Nectin-4 and agonizing CD137, in company-sponsored clinical trials. Additionally, the company is developing Bicycle Radionuclide Conjugates (BRC®) for radiopharmaceutical use and, through various partnerships, is exploring the use of Bicycle® technology to develop therapies for diseases beyond oncology.

Bicycle Therapeutics is headquartered in Cambridge, UK, with many key functions and members of its leadership team located in Cambridge, Mass. For more information, visit bicycletherapeutics.com.

