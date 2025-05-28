BeyondSpring Announces Poster Presentation at 2025 ASCO Annual Meeting

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ: BYSI) (“BeyondSpring” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage global biopharmaceutical company focused on developing cancer therapies, today announces that it will have a poster presentation on 303 Study, the investigator-initiated study supported by Merck (known as MSD outside of the United States and Canada) and BeyondSpring in 2L/3L NSCLC who progressed on PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitors at 2025 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting, taking place on May 30 through June 3 in Chicago, IL.

​​Presentation details are as follows:

Phase 2 Study of Pembrolizumab (Pembro) plus Plinabulin (Plin) and Docetaxel (Doc) for Patients (Pts) with Metastatic NSCLC after Progression on First-line Immune Checkpoint Inhibitor Alone or Combination Therapy: Initial Efficacy and Safety Results on Immune Re-sensitization Presenter / Author : Yan Xu, Minjiang Chen, Xiaoxing Gao, Xiaoyan Liu, Jing Zhao, Wei Zhong, RuiLi Pan, Mengzhao Wang

Yan Xu, Minjiang Chen, Xiaoxing Gao, Xiaoyan Liu, Jing Zhao, Wei Zhong, RuiLi Pan, Mengzhao Wang Presentation Time : Saturday, May 31, 2025, at 1:30PM to 4:30PM CDT

: Location : McCormick Place Convention Center

: McCormick Place Convention Center Session / Track : Lung Cancer – Non-Small Cell Metastatic

: Lung Cancer – Non-Small Cell Metastatic Abstract Number: 8560

8560 Poster Board Number: 40





About BeyondSpring

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ: BYSI) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing first-in-class therapies for high unmet medical needs. Its lead asset, Plinabulin, is in late-stage clinical development as an anti-cancer agent in NSCLC and a range of cancer indications. Plinabulin’s novel mechanism of action as a dendritic cell maturation agent supports both anti-cancer activity and immune modulation, offering a unique approach to resensitizing tumors to checkpoint inhibitors. Learn more at beyondspringpharma.com .

About 303 Study

303 Study is an open-label, single-arm Phase 2 Study of Plinabulin plus docetaxel and pembrolizumab for previously treated patients with metastatic NSCLC and progressive disease after anti-PD-(L)1 inhibitor alone or in combination with platinum-doublet chemotherapy. This study evaluates the efficacy and safety of this triple combination and is being conducted at Peking Union Medical College Hospital, Beijing, China with Dr. Mengzhao Wang, Chief of the Department of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine, as the principal investigator and with Merck. The sample size of the study is 47 patients and all have been enrolled. The primary endpoint is investigator-based ORR (RECIST 1.1). The secondary endpoints include PFS, OS, DoR, and safety. The regimen includes Pembrolizumab 200 mg IV every 3 weeks (Q3W) on Day 1, Docetaxel 75 mg/m2 IV Q3W on Day 1 and Plinabulin 30mg/m2 IV Q3W on Day 1 in a 21-day cycle. The study is funded by Merck’s Investigator Studies Program and BeyondSpring with provision of study drug and financial support. The registration number is NCT05599789 on clinicaltrials.gov.

Investor Contact:

IR@beyondspringpharma.com