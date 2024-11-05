Bexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Announces Poster Presentation at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 39th Annual Meeting

COVINGTON, Ky., Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a novel class of biologic therapy to treat solid tumor cancers and chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy (CIPN), today announced the Company will participate in the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 39th Annual Meeting taking place November 6 – 11, 2024, in Houston, TX. Poster presentation details are included below.

Poster Presentation Details:

Title: BXQ-350: A novel approach to rebalancing the tumor’s immune response

Abstract Number: 1331

Date: Friday, November 8, 2024

Author: Gilles Tapolsky, PhD, Vice President of Pharmacology, Bexion Pharmaceuticals

The titles of the abstracts are currently available on the SITC 2024 Abstracts webpage. All posters will be available on the virtual meeting platform beginning November 7, 2024, at 9 AM ET.

About SITC

The Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) is the world’s leading member-driven organization specifically dedicated to improving cancer patient outcomes by advancing the science and application of cancer immunotherapy. Currently, SITC has more than 4,500 members who represent over 35 medical specialties in 63 countries around the world. Through emphasis on high-caliber scientific meetings; dedication to education and outreach activities; focus on initiatives of major importance in the field; and commitment to collaborations with like-minded domestic and international organizations, government and regulatory agencies, associations and patient advocacy groups, SITC brings together all aspects of the cancer immunology and immunotherapy community.

About BXQ-350

Bexion’s lead drug candidate is BXQ-350, a first-in-class biologic containing the multifunctional, sphingolipid activator protein, Saposin C, and a phospholipid. Multiple Phase 1 clinical trials in adult and pediatric patients have demonstrated a robust safety profile for BXQ-350 with evidence of single agent activity across multiple solid tumor types. Additionally, other clinical and non-clinical data suggest BXQ-350 has activity in chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, an area of high unmet medical need in patients treated with oxaliplatin and other chemotoxic agents.

About Bexion Pharmaceuticals

Bexion Pharmaceuticals, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is developing a new generation of biologic therapy to treat solid tumor cancers and chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy (CIPN) with potential portfolio expansion opportunities in other cancers and broader neuropathic pain indications. Bexion has generated data in multiple classes of solid tumors, including colorectal cancer, high-grade gliomas, and pediatric brain tumors. The Company is now enrolling patients and generating data in the open label portion of its Phase/2 study evaluating BXQ-350 combination with the standard of care in newly diagnosed patients with mCRC. The Company has also completed enrollment in a proof-of-concept trial for the treatment of CIPN.

