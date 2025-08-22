Beta Bionics Announces Participation at Upcoming September 2025 Investor Conferences

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beta Bionics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BBNX), a pioneering leader in the development of advanced diabetes management solutions, today announced that management will present at three upcoming investor conferences (all Eastern Time):

Wells Fargo 20 th Annual Healthcare Conference on Thursday, September 4, 2025 at 3:45pm

Annual Healthcare Conference on Thursday, September 4, 2025 at 3:45pm Morgan Stanley 23 rd Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Monday, September 8, 2025 at 1:50pm

Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Monday, September 8, 2025 at 1:50pm Baird 2025 Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, September 10, 2025 at 9:40am



The presentations at the Wells Fargo and Morgan Stanley conferences will be webcast live. The link to the webcasts will be available on the Company’s website in the “Investors—Events & Presentations” section at https://investors.betabionics.com, and will be archived there for future replay following the events.

About Beta Bionics

Beta Bionics, Inc. is a commercial-stage medical device company engaged in the design, development, and commercialization of innovative solutions to improve the health and quality of life of insulin-requiring people with diabetes (PWD) by utilizing advanced adaptive closed-loop algorithms to simplify and improve the treatment of their disease. The iLet Bionic Pancreas is the first FDA-cleared insulin delivery device that autonomously determines every insulin dose and offers the potential to substantially improve overall outcomes across broad populations of PWD. To learn more, visit www.betabionics.com.

Investor Relations:

Blake Beber

Head of Investor Relations

ir@betabionics.com

Media and Public Relations:

Karen Hynes

Vice President of Marketing

media@betabionics.com

Source: Beta Bionics, Inc.