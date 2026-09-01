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Belite Bio to Participate in Four Upcoming September 2026 Investor Conferences

September 1, 2026 | 
1 min read

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ: BLTE) (“Belite Bio®” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage drug development company focused on advancing novel therapeutics targeting degenerative retinal diseases that have significant unmet medical needs, today announced that the Company will participate in four upcoming investor conferences. Details of the presentations are as follows:

  • Wells Fargo 21st Annual Healthcare Conference (Boston, MA)
    • September 8, 2026, at 8:45 am ET, fireside chat
  • 2026 Cantor Global Healthcare Conference (New York, NY)
    • September 11, 2026, at 10:55 am ET, fireside chat
  • Morgan Stanley 24th Annual Global Healthcare Conference (New York, NY)
    • September 14, 2026, at 7:45 am ET, fireside chat
  • H.C. Wainwright 28th Annual Global Investment Conference (New Yok, NY)
    • September 15, 2026, at 9:00 am ET, fireside chat

Webcast Link Instructions
Webcasts of the presentations can be accessed under “Events” in the investor relations section of the Belite Bio website at: https://investors.belitebio.com/presentations-events/events. The replays will be archived for 90 days following the presentation date.

About Belite Bio
Belite Bio is a clinical-stage drug development company focused on advancing novel therapeutics targeting degenerative retinal diseases that have significant unmet medical needs, such as Stargardt disease type 1 (STGD1) and geographic atrophy (GA) in advanced dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD), in addition to specific metabolic diseases. Belite Bio’s lead candidate, tinlarebant, is an oral therapy intended to reduce the accumulation of bisretinoid toxins in the eye. The Company has completed a Phase 3 trial (DRAGON) in adolescent and adult subjects with STGD1, which met its primary endpoint, and the drug is currently being evaluated in a Phase 2/3 trial (DRAGON II) in adolescent and adult subjects with STGD1 and a Phase 3 trial (PHOENIX) in subjects with GA. For more information, follow us on XInstagramLinkedIn, and Facebook, or visit us at www.belitebio.com.

Media and Investor Relations Contacts:
ir@belitebio.com


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