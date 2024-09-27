BeiGene Provides Update on FDA Advisory Committee Vote on Benefit-Risk Profile of PD-1 Inhibitors, including TEVIMBRA®, for Treatment of ESCC and Gastric/GEJ Cancers

Vote recommends a class-wide PD-L1 expression level cut-off across PD-1 inhibitors in advanced esophageal squamous cell carcinoma and gastric/gastroesophageal junction cancers

Biologics License Applications for TEVIMBRA in these indications are under review with the FDA

SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$BGNE #BeiGene--BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ: BGNE; HKEX: 06160; SSE: 688235), a global oncology company, announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee (ODAC) recognizes the favorable benefit-risk profile of PD-1 inhibitors, including TEVIMBRA® (tislelizumab-jsgr), for the first-line treatment of patients with locally advanced unresectable or metastatic esophageal squamous cell carcinoma (ESCC) expressing PD-L1 (>1%) and gastric/gastroesophageal junction (G/GEJ) cancers expressing PD-L1 >1%.





The committee reviewed efficacy and safety data from the Phase 3 RATIONALE-305 (G/GEJ) and RATIONALE-306 (ESCC) studies, as well as other pivotal studies from the two other PD-1 inhibitors approved in these indications. The Advisory Committee voted 10 to 2, with one abstaining, that the risk benefit assessment was not favorable for the use of PD-1 inhibitors in G/GEJ with PD-L1 expression less than 1%. The ODAC members voted 11 to 1, with one abstaining, that the risk benefit profile was not favorable for ESCC patients with a PD-L1 expression less than 1%. The vote represents a recommended class-wide PD-L1 expression level cut-off across PD-1 inhibitors reviewed during the meeting for these patient populations.

“The survival rates for gastric and esophageal cancer remain strikingly low for the majority of patients who are diagnosed with late-stage disease and there is a need for additional treatments that can extend life,” said Sally Werner, RN, BSN, MSHA, CEO at Cancer Support Community. “We appreciate the FDA’s recognition of the need for safe and effective treatments for these cancers. Additional treatment options offer physicians and their patients choices on the treatment that is right for them.”

“The vote by ODAC members to recommend a class-level cut-off of PD-L1 expression for PD-1 inhibitors used in the treatment of gastric/GEJ cancers and ESCC will help to establish a standard for clinicians and the patients they treat,” said Mark Lanasa, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Medical Officer, Solid Tumors at BeiGene. “We look forward to working with the FDA as it completes its review of our BLAs for TEVIMBRA, and we strive to bring this therapy to applicable patients in the U.S.”

Both the RATIONALE-305 and RATIONALE-306 studies met their endpoints of overall survival (OS), demonstrating a statistically significant reduction in the risk of death across both indications. The safety profile for TEVIMBRA in combination with chemotherapy is consistent with the known safety profile of anti-PD-1 antibodies, and no new safety signals were identified.

The Biologics License Applications (BLAs) for TEVIMBRA in these indications remain under review with the FDA. TEVIMBRA is currently approved in the U.S. for the treatment of adult patients with unresectable or metastatic ESCC after prior systemic chemotherapy that did not include a PD-L1 inhibitor.

About RATIONALE-305

RATIONALE-305 (NCT03777657) is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, global Phase 3 that enrolled 997 patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic G/GEJ adenocarcinoma. The primary endpoint was OS, with prespecified hierarchy testing for the PD-L1 high population followed by the intent-to-treat (ITT) population. Results of the final analysis of the ITT population were presented as a late-breaking oral presentation during the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2023.

About RATIONALE-306

RATIONALE-306 (NCT03783442) is a randomized, placebo-controlled, double-blind, global Phase 3 study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of tislelizumab in combination with chemotherapy as a first-line treatment in patients with advanced or metastatic ESCC. The primary endpoint of the trial is overall survival. Secondary endpoints include progression free survival, overall response rate, and duration of response per RECIST v1.1, as well as health-related quality of life measures and safety. The trial enrolled 649 patients at research centers across Asia-Pacific, Europe, and North America. Patients were randomized 1:1 to receive either tislelizumab plus chemotherapy or placebo plus chemotherapy.

About TEVIMBRA® (tislelizumab-jsgr)

Tislelizumab is a uniquely designed humanized immunoglobulin G4 (IgG4) anti-programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1) monoclonal antibody with high affinity and binding specificity against PD-1. It is designed to minimize binding to Fc-gamma (Fcγ) receptors on macrophages, helping to aid the body’s immune cells to detect and fight tumors.

U.S. Indication and Important Safety Information for TEVIMBRA (tislelizumab-jsgr)

INDICATION

TEVIMBRA (tislelizumab-jsgr), as a single agent, is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with unresectable or metastatic esophageal squamous cell carcinoma after prior systemic chemotherapy that did not include a PD-(L)1 inhibitor.

WARNINGS AND PRECAUTIONS

Severe and Fatal Immune-Mediated Adverse Reactions

TEVIMBRA is a monoclonal antibody that belongs to a class of drugs that bind to either the programmed death receptor-1 (PD-1) or PD-ligand 1 (PD-L1), blocking the PD-1/PD-L1 pathway, thereby removing inhibition of the immune response, potentially breaking peripheral tolerance and inducing immune-mediated adverse reactions.

Immune-mediated adverse reactions, which may be severe or fatal, can occur in any organ system or tissue. Immune-mediated adverse reactions can occur at any time after starting treatment with a PD-1/PD-L1 blocking antibody. While immune-mediated adverse reactions usually manifest during treatment with PD-1/PD-L1 blocking antibodies, immune-mediated adverse reactions can also manifest after discontinuation of PD-1/PD-L1 blocking antibodies. Important immune-mediated adverse reactions listed here may not include all possible severe and fatal immune-mediated reactions.

Early identification and management of immune-mediated adverse reactions are essential to ensure safe use of PD-1/PD-L1 blocking antibodies. Monitor patients closely for symptoms and signs that may be clinical manifestations of underlying immune-mediated adverse reactions. Evaluate liver enzymes, creatinine, and thyroid function at baseline and periodically during treatment. In cases of suspected immune-mediated adverse reactions, initiate appropriate workup to exclude alternative etiologies, including infection. Institute medical management promptly, including specialty consultation as appropriate.

Withhold or permanently discontinue TEVIMBRA depending on severity. In general, if TEVIMBRA requires interruption or discontinuation, administer systemic corticosteroid therapy (1 to 2 mg/kg/day prednisone or equivalent) until improvement to Grade 1 or less. Upon improvement to Grade 1 or less, initiate corticosteroid taper and continue to taper over at least 1 month. Consider administration of other systemic immunosuppressants in patients whose immune-mediated adverse reactions are not controlled with corticosteroids.

Immune-Mediated Pneumonitis

TEVIMBRA can cause immune-mediated pneumonitis, which can be fatal. In patients treated with other PD-1/PD-L1 blocking antibodies, the incidence of pneumonitis is higher in patients who have received prior thoracic radiation.

Immune-mediated pneumonitis occurred in 3.8% (75/1972) of patients receiving TEVIMBRA, including fatal (0.2%), Grade 4 (0.3%), Grade 3 (1.4%), and Grade 2 (1.7%) adverse reactions. Pneumonitis led to permanent discontinuation of TEVIMBRA in 35 (1.8%) patients and withholding of TEVIMBRA in 27 (1.4%) patients.

Systemic corticosteroids were required in all patients with pneumonitis. Immune-mediated pneumonitis resolved in 47% of the 75 patients. Of the 27 patients in whom TEVIMBRA was withheld for pneumonitis, 18 reinitiated TEVIMBRA after symptom improvement; of these, 3 (17%) patients had recurrence of pneumonitis.

Immune-Mediated Colitis

TEVIMBRA can cause immune-mediated colitis, which can be fatal. Cytomegalovirus (CMV) infection/reactivation has been reported in patients with corticosteroid-refractory immune-mediated colitis treated with PD-1/PD-L1 blocking antibodies. In cases of corticosteroid-refractory colitis, consider repeating infectious workup to exclude alternative etiologies.

Immune-mediated colitis occurred in 0.9% (17/1972) of patients receiving TEVIMBRA, including Grade 3 (0.4%), and Grade 2 (0.5%) adverse reactions. Colitis led to permanent discontinuation of TEVIMBRA in 2 (0.1%) patients and withholding of TEVIMBRA in 10 (0.5%) patients. All 17 patients received systemic corticosteroids. Twelve (71%) of the 17 patients received high-dose systemic corticosteroids. Two (12%) of the 17 patients received immunosuppressive treatment. Immune-mediated colitis resolved in 88% of the 17 patients. Of the 10 patients in whom TEVIMBRA was withheld for colitis, 8 reinitiated TEVIMBRA after symptom improvement; of these, 1 (13%) patient had recurrence of colitis.

Immune-Mediated Hepatitis

TEVIMBRA can cause immune-mediated hepatitis, which can be fatal.

Immune-mediated hepatitis occurred in 1.7% (34/1972) of patients receiving TEVIMBRA, including fatal (0.1%), Grade 4 (0.1%), Grade 3 (1%), and Grade 2 (0.6%) adverse reactions. Immune-mediated hepatitis led to permanent discontinuation in 9 (0.5%) patients and withholding of TEVIMBRA in 20 (1%) patients. All patients received systemic corticosteroids. Twenty-nine (85%) of the 34 patients received high-dose systemic corticosteroids. One patient (2.9%) of the 34 patients received immunosuppressive treatment. Immune-mediated hepatitis resolved in 59% of the 34 patients. Of the 20 patients in whom TEVIMBRA was withheld for hepatitis, 12 reinitiated TEVIMBRA after symptom improvement; of these, 2 (17%) patients had recurrence of hepatitis.

Immune-Mediated Endocrinopathies

Adrenal Insufficiency

TEVIMBRA can cause immune-mediated adrenal insufficiency. For Grade 2 or higher adrenal insufficiency, initiate symptomatic treatment, including hormone replacement as clinically indicated. Withhold TEVIMBRA depending on severity.

Immune-mediated adrenal insufficiency occurred in 0.3% (6/1972) of patients receiving TEVIMBRA, including Grade 4 (0.1%), Grade 3 (0.1%), and Grade 2 (0.2%) adverse reactions. Adrenal insufficiency did not lead to permanent discontinuation of TEVIMBRA. TEVIMBRA was withheld in 5 out of the 6 patients. All 6 patients received systemic corticosteroids. Two (33%) of the 6 patients received high-dose systemic corticosteroids. Adrenal insufficiency resolved in 17% of the 6 patients.

Hypophysitis

TEVIMBRA can cause immune-mediated hypophysitis. Hypophysitis can present with acute symptoms associated with mass effect such as headache, photophobia, or visual field defects. Hypophysitis can cause hypopituitarism. Initiate hormone replacement as clinically indicated. Withhold or permanently discontinue TEVIMBRA depending on severity.

Hypophysitis/hypopituitarism occurred in 0.1% (1/1972) of patients receiving TEVIMBRA, including a Grade 2 (0.1%) adverse reaction. No TEVIMBRA treatment discontinuation or withholding was required.

Thyroid Disorders

TEVIMBRA can cause immune-mediated thyroid disorders. Thyroiditis can present with or without endocrinopathy. Hypothyroidism can follow hyperthyroidism. Initiate hormone replacement for hypothyroidism or institute medical management of hyperthyroidism as clinically indicated. Withhold or permanently discontinue TEVIMBRA depending on severity.

Thyroiditis: Immune-mediated thyroiditis occurred in 0.4% (7/1972) of patients receiving TEVIMBRA, including Grade 2 (0.3%) adverse reactions. Thyroiditis did not lead to permanent discontinuation of TEVIMBRA. TEVIMBRA was withheld in 1 (0.1%) patient. One (14%) of the 7 patients received systemic corticosteroids. Thyroiditis resolved in 29% of the 7 patients.

Hyperthyroidism: Immune-mediated hyperthyroidism occurred in 0.6% (12/1972) of patients receiving TEVIMBRA, including Grade 3 (0.1%), and Grade 2 (0.5%) adverse reactions. Hyperthyroidism led to the permanent discontinuation of TEVIMBRA in 1 (0.1%) patient and withholding of TEVIMBRA in 1 (0.1%) patient. One (8%) of the 12 patients received systemic corticosteroids. Hyperthyroidism resolved in 92% of the 12 patients.

Hypothyroidism: Immune-mediated hypothyroidism occurred in 7% (132/1972) of patients receiving TEVIMBRA, including Grade 4 (0.1%) and Grade 2 (5%) adverse reactions. TEVIMBRA was not permanently discontinued in any patient, while treatment was withheld in 6 (0.3%) patients. Two (1.5%) of the 132 patients received systemic corticosteroids. All 132 patients received hormone replacement therapy. Hypothyroidism resolved in 27% of the 132 patients. The majority (86%) of patients with hypothyroidism required long-term thyroid hormone replacement.

Type 1 Diabetes Mellitus, which can present with Diabetic Ketoacidosis

Type 1 diabetes mellitus has been reported with PD-1/PD-L1 blocking antibodies. Monitor patients for hyperglycemia or other signs and symptoms of diabetes. Initiate treatment with insulin as clinically indicated. Withhold or permanently discontinue TEVIMBRA depending on severity.

Immune-Mediated Nephritis with Renal Dysfunction

TEVIMBRA can cause immune-mediated nephritis, which can be fatal.

Immune-mediated nephritis with renal dysfunction occurred in 0.4% (7/1972) of patients receiving TEVIMBRA, including Grade 4 (0.1%), Grade 3 (0.1%), and Grade 2 (0.2%) adverse reactions. TEVIMBRA was permanently discontinued in 3 (0.2%) patients and treatment was withheld in 3 (0.2%) patients. All patients received systemic corticosteroids. Nephritis with renal dysfunction resolved in 57% of the 7 patients. Of the 3 patients in whom TEVIMBRA was withheld for nephritis, 2 reinitiated TEVIMBRA after symptom improvement and one patient had recurrence of nephritis.

Immune-Mediated Dermatologic Adverse Reactions

TEVIMBRA can cause immune-mediated rash or dermatitis. Cases of severe cutaneous adverse reactions (SCARs), including exfoliative dermatitis, Stevens-Johnson Syndrome (SJS), and toxic epidermal necrolysis (TEN), have been reported, some with fatal outcome. Topical emollients and/or topical corticosteroids may be adequate to treat mild to moderate non-exfoliative rashes. Withhold or permanently discontinue TEVIMBRA depending on severity.

Immune-mediated dermatologic adverse reactions occurred in 1.2% (24/1972) of patients receiving TEVIMBRA, including Grade 4 (0.2%), Grade 3 (0.4%), and Grade 2 (0.4%) adverse reactions. Dermatologic adverse reactions led to permanent discontinuation of TEVIMBRA in 3 (0.2%) patients and withholding of TEVIMBRA in 9 (0.5%) patients. Twenty-three (96%) of the 24 patients received systemic corticosteroids. Immune-mediated skin reactions resolved in 58% of the 24 patients. Of the 9 patients in whom TEVIMBRA was withheld for dermatologic adverse reactions, 8 reinitiated TEVIMBRA after symptom improvement; of these, 2 (25%) patients had recurrence of immune-mediated rash.

Other Immune-Mediated Adverse Reactions

The following clinically significant immune-mediated adverse reactions occurred at an incidence of less than 1% each in 1972 patients who received TEVIMBRA: myositis, myocarditis, arthritis, polymyalgia rheumatica, and pericarditis.

The following additional clinically significant immune-mediated adverse reactions have been reported with other PD-1/PD-L1 blocking antibodies, including severe or fatal cases.

Cardiac/Vascular: Vasculitis

Nervous System: Meningitis, encephalitis, myelitis and demyelination, myasthenic syndrome/myasthenia gravis (including exacerbation), Guillain-Barre syndrome, nerve paresis, autoimmune neuropathy.

Ocular: Uveitis, iritis, and other ocular inflammatory toxicities can occur. Some cases can be associated with retinal detachment. Various grades of visual impairment, including blindness, can occur. If uveitis occurs in combination with other immune-mediated adverse reactions, consider a Vogt-Koyanagi-Harada-like syndrome, as this may require treatment with systemic steroids to reduce the risk of permanent vision loss.

Gastrointestinal: Pancreatitis including increases in serum amylase and lipase levels, gastritis, duodenitis

Musculoskeletal and Connective Tissue: Polymyositis, rhabdomyolysis and associated sequelae including renal failure

Endocrine: Hypoparathyroidism

Other (Hematologic/Immune): Hemolytic anemia, aplastic anemia, hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis, systemic inflammatory response syndrome, histiocytic necrotizing lymphadenitis (Kikuchi lymphadenitis), sarcoidosis, immune thrombocytopenic purpura, solid organ transplant rejection, other transplant (including corneal graft) rejection.

Infusion-Related Reactions

TEVIMBRA can cause severe or life-threatening infusion-related reactions. Infusion-related reactions occurred in 4.2% (83/1972) patients receiving TEVIMBRA, including Grade 3 or higher (0.3%) reactions. Monitor patients for signs and symptoms of infusion-related reactions.

Slow the rate of infusion for mild (Grade 1) and interrupt the infusion for moderate (Grade 2) infusion-related reactions. For severe (Grade 3) or life-threatening (Grade 4) infusion-related reactions, stop infusion and permanently discontinue TEVIMBRA.

Complications of Allogeneic HSCT

Fatal and other serious complications can occur in patients who receive allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT) before or after being treated with a PD-1/PD-L1 blocking antibody. Transplant-related complications include hyperacute graft-versus-host disease (GVHD), acute GVHD, chronic GVHD, hepatic veno-occlusive disease after reduced intensity conditioning, and steroid-requiring febrile syndrome (without an identified infectious cause). These complications may occur despite intervening therapy between PD-1/PD-L1 blockade and allogeneic HSCT.

Follow patients closely for evidence of transplant-related complications and intervene promptly. Consider the benefit versus risks of treatment with a PD-1/PD-L1 blocking antibody prior to or after an allogeneic HSCT.

Embryo-Fetal Toxicity

Based on its mechanism of action, TEVIMBRA can cause fetal harm when administered to a pregnant woman. Animal studies have demonstrated that inhibition of the PD-1/PD-L1 pathway can lead to increased risk of immune-mediated rejection of the developing fetus resulting in fetal death. Advise women of the potential risk to a fetus. Advise females of reproductive potential to use effective contraception during treatment with TEVIMBRA and for 4 months after the last dose.

ADVERSE REACTIONS

Permanent discontinuation of TEVIMBRA due to an adverse reaction occurred in 19% of patients. Adverse reactions which resulted in permanent discontinuation in ≥ 1% of patients were hemorrhage, pneumonitis (including pneumonitis and immune-mediated pneumonitis), and pneumonia.

Dosage interruptions of TEVIMBRA due to an adverse reaction occurred in 23% of patients. Adverse reactions which required dosage interruptions in ≥ 2% of patients were pneumonia, pneumonitis, and fatigue.

The most common (≥ 20%) adverse reactions, including laboratory abnormalities, were increased glucose, decreased hemoglobin, decreased lymphocytes, decreased sodium, decreased albumin, increased alkaline phosphatase, anemia, fatigue, increased AST, musculoskeletal pain, decreased weight, increased ALT, and cough.

Please see full U.S. Prescribing Information including Medication Guide.

About BeiGene

BeiGene is a global oncology company that is discovering and developing innovative treatments that are more affordable and accessible to cancer patients worldwide. With a broad portfolio, we are expediting development of our diverse pipeline of novel therapeutics through our internal capabilities and collaborations. We are committed to radically improving access to medicines for far more patients who need them. Our growing global team of more than 10,000 colleagues spans five continents. To learn more about BeiGene, please visit www.beigene.com and follow us on LinkedIn, X (formerly known as Twitter), Facebook and Instagram.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws, including statements regarding BeiGene’s ability to bring TEVIMBRA to additional patients in the U.S.; and BeiGene’s plans, commitments, aspirations, and goals under the heading “About BeiGene.” Actual results may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including BeiGene’s ability to demonstrate the efficacy and safety of its drug candidates; the clinical results for its drug candidates, which may not support further development or marketing approval; actions of regulatory agencies, which may affect the initiation, timing, and progress of clinical trials and marketing approval; BeiGene’s ability to achieve commercial success for its marketed medicines and drug candidates, if approved; BeiGene’s ability to obtain and maintain protection of intellectual property for its medicines and technology; BeiGene’s reliance on third parties to conduct drug development, manufacturing, commercialization, and other services; BeiGene’s limited experience in obtaining regulatory approvals and commercializing pharmaceutical products; BeiGene’s ability to obtain additional funding for operations and to complete the development of its drug candidates and achieve and maintain profitability; and those risks more fully discussed in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in BeiGene’s most recent quarterly report on Form 10-Q, as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties, and other important factors in BeiGene’s subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and BeiGene undertakes no duty to update such information unless required by law.

Contacts



Investor Contact:

Liza Heapes

+1 857-302-5663

ir@beigene.com

Media Contacts:

Kim Bencker

+1 610-256-8932

media@beigene.com

To access BeiGene media resources, please visit our News & Media site.