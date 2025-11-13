SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Beacon Therapeutics to Participate in the 2025 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

November 13, 2025 
1 min read

LONDON and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beacon Therapeutics Holdings Limited (‘Beacon Therapeutics’ or ‘the Company’), a leading clinical-stage biotechnology company with a mission to save and restore vision in people with rare and prevalent ocular diseases, today announced that members of its management team will participate in the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference being held November 17-20, 2025 in London, UK.

The Company completed enrollment in its pivotal VISTA trial evaluating lead ocular gene therapy candidate, laru-zova, for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa (XLRP) in July 2025 and expects twelve-month topline data in the second half of 2026.

About Beacon Therapeutics
Beacon Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to saving and restoring sight for people living with rare and prevalent ocular diseases. The Company is harnessing the transformative power of gene therapy to deliver the most meaningful outcomes for severe ocular diseases. Beacon’s pipeline currently targets devastating blinding retinal diseases such as X-linked retinitis pigmentosa (XLRP) and geographic atrophy.

Beacon Therapeutics’ investors include Forbion, Syncona Limited, Oxford Science Enterprises, TCGX and Advent Life Sciences, among others. Learn more about Beacon Therapeutics at beacontx.com and follow on LinkedIn for more updates.

Contact:
info@beacontx.com

Media & Investors:
beacon@icrhealthcare.com


Events Europe Massachusetts
