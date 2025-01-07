Be Biopharma to Present at the 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Be Biopharma, Inc. (“Be Bio”), a clinical-stage company pioneering engineered B Cell Medicines (BCMs), today announced that Chief Executive Officer Joanne Smith-Farrell, Ph.D. will present at the 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference being held at the Westin St. Francis in San Francisco, CA on Wednesday, January 15, 2025, at 3:30 pm PT.

About Engineered B Cell Medicines – A New Class of Cellular Medicines

The B cell is a powerful cell that produces thousands of proteins per cell per second at constant levels, over decades. Precision genome editing can now be used to engineer B Cells that produce therapeutic proteins of interest, driving a new class of cellular medicines – Engineered B Cell Medicines (BCMs) – with the potential to be durable, allogeneic, redosable, titratable and administered without pre-conditioning. The promise of BCMs could transform therapeutic biologics with broad application — across diverse protein classes, patient populations and therapeutic areas.

About Be Biopharma

Be Biopharma (“Be Bio”) is clinical-stage company pioneering Engineered B Cell Medicines (BCMs) to dramatically improve the lives of patients who are living with Hemophilia B, other genetic diseases, cancer, and other serious conditions. With eyes locked on the patient, Be Bio’s team of purpose-driven scientists, technologists, manufacturing experts and business builders collaborates to create a bold new class of cell therapies. Be Bio was founded in October 2020, and is backed by ARCH Venture Partners, Atlas Venture, RA Capital Management, Alta Partners, Longwood Fund, Bristol Myers Squibb, Takeda Ventures, Seattle Children’s Research Institute and others. For more information, please visit us at Be.Bio and our LinkedIn page.

Contacts



Investor Contact:

ir@be.bio

Media Contact:

media@be.bio