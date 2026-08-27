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Press Releases

BD to Present at Wells Fargo 21st Annual Healthcare Conference

August 26, 2026 | 
1 min read

FRANKLIN LAKES, N.J., Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) (NYSE: BDX), a leading global medical technology company, today announced that it will present at the Wells Fargo 21st Annual Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, September 9, 2026, at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

The live webcast of BD's presentation can be accessed from the BD investor relations website, investors.bd.com. A replay of the event will be available on the same webpage following its conclusion.

About BD

BD is one of the world's largest pure-play medical technology companies with a Purpose of advancing the world of health™ by driving innovation across medical essentials, connected care, biopharma systems and interventional. The company supports those on the frontlines of healthcare by developing transformative technologies, services and solutions that optimize clinical operations and improve care for patients. Operating across the globe, with more than 60,000 employees, BD delivers billions of products annually that have a positive impact on global healthcare. By working in close collaboration with customers, BD can help enhance outcomes, lower costs, increase clinical efficiency, improve safety and expand access to healthcare. For more information on BD, please visit bd.com or connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/bd1/, X @BDandCo or Instagram @becton_dickinson.

Contacts:



Media

Investors

Matt Marcus

VP, Public Relations

Matt.Marcus@bd.com   

Shawn Bevec 

SVP, Investor Relations

Investor.Relations@bd.com  

 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bd-to-present-at-wells-fargo-21st-annual-healthcare-conference-302860873.html

SOURCE BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company)

New Jersey Events Healthcare
Becton, Dickinson and Company
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