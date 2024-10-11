BD to Announce its Fiscal 2024 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results

Announces Dates for Fiscal 2025 Quarterly Earnings Webcasts

FRANKLIN LAKES, N.J., Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) (NYSE: BDX), a leading global medical technology company, today announced that it will report financial results for its fiscal 2024 fourth quarter and full year on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024.

A news release will be issued at approximately 6:30 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) and will be available at www.bd.com/investors, along with related presentation materials. The news release and presentation materials will include summary financial information for the company’s fiscal 2024 fourth quarter and full year, which ended on Sept. 30, 2024.

BD management will host an audio webcast at 8 a.m. ET on Nov. 7, 2024 to discuss its financial results and provide an update on its operations and strategy. The audio webcast can be accessed at BD’s investor relations website at www.bd.com/investors and a replay will be available shortly after the call at the same website.

In addition, the company announced that it plans to host webcasts to discuss its fiscal year 2025 quarterly financial results on the following dates:

First Quarter Fiscal 2025 – February 6, 2025

Second Quarter Fiscal 2025 – May 1, 2025

Third Quarter Fiscal 2025 – July 31, 2025

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2025 – November 6, 2025

BD will issue a detailed announcement prior to each quarter’s webcast confirming the date and time of the earnings news release and webcast for that quarter.

About BD

Contacts: Media : Investors : Troy Kirkpatrick Adam Reiffe VP, Public Relations Sr. Director, Investor Relations 858.617.2361 201.847.6927 troy.kirkpatrick@bd.com adam.reiffe@bd.com

BD is one of the largest global medical technology companies in the world and is advancing the world of health by improving medical discovery, diagnostics and the delivery of care. The company supports the heroes on the frontlines of health care by developing innovative technology, services and solutions that help advance both clinical therapy for patients and clinical process for health care providers. BD and its more than 70,000 employees have a passion and commitment to help enhance the safety and efficiency of clinicians’ care delivery process, enable laboratory scientists to accurately detect disease and advance researchers’ capabilities to develop the next generation of diagnostics and therapeutics. BD has a presence in virtually every country and partners with organizations around the world to address some of the most challenging global health issues. By working in close collaboration with customers, BD can help enhance outcomes, lower costs, increase efficiencies, improve safety and expand access to health care. For more information on BD, please visitor connect with us on LinkedIn at, X (formerly Twitter)or Instagram

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bd-to-announce-its-fiscal-2024-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-financial-results-302273299.html

SOURCE BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company)