SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

BD to Announce Financial Results for its First Quarter of Fiscal 2026

January 28, 2026 | 
2 min read

FRANKLIN LAKES, N.J., Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) (NYSE: BDX), a leading global medical technology company, today announced that BD management will host an audio webcast at 8 a.m. ET on Monday, February 9, 2026 to discuss the Company's financial results for its first quarter of fiscal year 2026, which ended on December 31, 2025, and to provide an update on its operations and strategy. The audio webcast can be accessed at BD's investor relations website at www.bd.com/investors, and a replay will be made available shortly after the call at the same website. Prior to the call, the Company will issue a news release and related presentation materials that will include summary financial information for the quarter. The news release and related presentation materials will be made available at www.bd.com/investors.

About BD

BD is one of the largest global medical technology companies in the world and is advancing the world of health by improving medical discovery, diagnostics and the delivery of care. The company supports the heroes on the frontlines of health care by developing innovative technology, services and solutions that help advance both clinical therapy for patients and clinical process for health care providers. BD and its more than 70,000 employees have a passion and commitment to help enhance the safety and efficiency of clinicians' care delivery process, enable laboratory scientists to accurately detect disease and advance researchers' capabilities to develop the next generation of diagnostics and therapeutics. BD has a presence in virtually every country and partners with organizations around the world to address some of the most challenging global health issues. By working in close collaboration with customers, BD can help enhance outcomes, lower costs, increase efficiencies, improve safety and expand access to health care. For more information on BD, please visit bd.com or connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/bd1/, X (formerly Twitter) @BDandCo or Instagram @becton_dickinson

Contacts:



Media:                                 

Investors:





Matt Marcus

Shawn Bevec

VP, Public Relations

SVP, Investor Relations

Matt.Marcus@bd.com 

Investor_Relations@bd.com 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bd-to-announce-financial-results-for-its-first-quarter-of-fiscal-2026-302671314.html

SOURCE BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company)

New Jersey Earnings
Becton, Dickinson and Company
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Photo of female scientist in laboratory entering notes on computer
Job Trends
12 Companies Hiring R&D Professionals Now
January 22, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Johnson and Johnson sign
Earnings
J&J Aims for $100B in Sales, Puts Stelara Patent Cliff ‘in the Rearview Mirror’
January 21, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Dan Samorodnitsky
Job Trends
BioSpace Reveals Fresh Design With 2026 Hotbed Maps, Highlighting Life Sciences Hubs
January 20, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Chantal Dresner
A team of research scientists in protective equipment working in a lab
Job Trends
11 Companies Hiring Manufacturing Professionals Now
January 15, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel