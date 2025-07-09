BCAN Launches $1 Million Continuity Grant to Sustain Bladder Cancer Research

BETHESDA, Md., July 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bladder Cancer Advocacy Network (BCAN) today announced a Funding Continuity Grant initiative of up to $1 million to provide support for bladder cancer research projects interrupted by gaps in federal funding.

The Funding Continuity Grant was created to ensure that high-quality bladder cancer research—previously peer-reviewed, approved and funded—can move forward without interruption. It comes in addition to the $11 million in grants that BCAN has provided to help spark new and creative approaches.

"We have seen incredible momentum in bladder cancer research and it's important to continue to make progress," said Meri-Margaret Deoudes, BCAN's CEO. "Every day, researchers are making discoveries that bring us closer to earlier detection, more effective treatments and longer lives—and sustained support is essential to keep that momentum going."

Amid uncertainty in federal funding, these grants will provide a crucial bridge to keep vital research moving forward. Deoudes added, "For 20 years, BCAN has been dedicated to creating better todays and more tomorrows for bladder cancer patients and families, and this continuity grant builds on that longstanding commitment."

The situation is urgent: this year alone, more than 84,000 people will receive a bladder cancer diagnosis and the disease disproportionately impacts communities like our nation's veterans.

The grant is open to investigators at U.S.-based academic and medical institutions.

To learn more about the Funding Continuity Grant, visit https://bcan.org/research-continuity-grants/.

The Bladder Cancer Advocacy Network, or BCAN, was founded in 2005 and provides patients with the critical information and community support they need to thrive today – and champions innovative research and responsive national policy to inspire hope for tomorrow.

