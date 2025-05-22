Bayer Launches Centafore Imaging Core Lab to Support Imaging for Clinical Trials and Software as a Medical Device Development

Imaging Contract Research Organization (iCRO) from Bayer offering tailored services that will span the entire imaging study cycle from concept to completion

WHIPPANY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bayer today announced the launch of its Imaging Core Lab Services under the brand name Centafore. With over 25 years of experience supporting more than 200 clinical trials at Bayer and its arm’s length companies globally, Centafore is now positioned as a distinct Imaging solution provider, offering tailored services for external customers to support their clinical trials and Software as a Medical Device (SaMD) development across diverse therapeutic areas and development phases. Attendees of the 2025 Annual Meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) will get the chance to learn more about the Centafore team, technology and its services in Chicago from May 30 till June 3 (Booth #24152).

Centafore provides technology and services for image management, processing, and interpretation, empowering study sponsors with expert project management and facilitating advanced analyses of imaging data. Its extensive network includes experienced imaging professionals like board-certified radiologists, enabling customers to effectively manage studies across more than 50 countries.

“Centafore represents a significant leap forward in our commitment to enhancing the landscape of clinical trial imaging and advancing the development of new medicines and healthcare solutions,” said Nelson Ambrogio, President of Radiology at Bayer. “By leveraging our extensive experience and expertise, we are dedicated to providing our customers with high quality imaging services that meet their specific needs in clinical research. Through Centafore, we aim to enhance the reliability of trial outcomes and support informed decision-making in the development of investigational medicines, ultimately benefiting patients and improving their quality of care.”

Centafore’s services support a wide range of therapeutic areas, including oncology, cardiovascular, CNS, dermatology, women’s health, pediatrics, and digital health. It aims to help pharmaceutical, biotech, medical device and digital health companies with early research through Phase IV trials and SaMD development, and adherence to regulatory and data privacy compliance standards.

As part of Bayer’s ongoing efforts to support global healthcare startups, the Imaging Core Lab Services of Bayer have been first presented at ECR 2024. Centafore is already collaborating with organizations such as OBIO® and Luxsonic Technologies to leverage clinical imaging as a critical tool for improving decision-making in clinical trials and software as a medical device (SaMD) development.

About Centafore

Centafore is an Imaging Contract Research Organization (iCRO) that supports early research through phase IV trials and Software as a Medical Device (SaMD) development for pharma, biotech, medical device and digital health companies.

For over 25 years, it has been the primary, trusted iCRO for Bayer, playing a vital role in advancing the company’s drug pipeline – and now, extended its expertise to external customers under the brand name Centafore, delivering high-quality support for imaging studies and research initiatives across the industry.

About Bayer in Radiology

Building on a century of expertise, Bayer is committed to innovative products and high-quality services in diagnostic imaging to enhance patient care. Its leading radiology portfolio features contrast agents and devices for precise administration across modalities including computed tomography (CT), X-ray and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), and positron emission tomography (PET). Bayer’s comprehensive offerings also include informatics solutions, a curated marketplace with digital and artificial intelligence (AI) enabled applications. In 2024, Bayer’s radiology products generated €2.1 billion in global sales. Committed to research and innovation, Bayer continues to advance medical imaging with the ultimate goal to improve patient outcomes.

