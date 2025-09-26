Bayer Canada Announces New Distribution Partnership for ADALAT® XL® (nifedipine extended-release tablets) 30 mg Tablets in Canada

ADALAT® XL® (nifedipine extended-release tablets) first received market authorization in Canada in 1995 and is indicated for the management of chronic stable angina and the management of mild to moderate essential hypertension.

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bayer Canada is pleased to announce a new partnership with Mint Pharmaceuticals Inc. for the distribution of ADALAT® XL® 30 mg tablets1 in Canada. This strategic collaboration took effect on September 3, 2025.

“We are excited to partner with Mint Pharmaceuticals Inc., a company known for its commitment to quality and customer service,” said Viktoria Friedrich, Country President and General Manager at Bayer Inc., Pharmaceutical Division. “This partnership will enable us to leverage Mint’s extensive distribution network and expertise in the Canadian market, ensuring that ADALAT® XL® remains readily available to those who need it.”

“Canadian patients and healthcare professionals depend on uninterrupted access to vital medicines, and that responsibility drives everything we do at Mint,” said Jaiveer Singh, Chief Executive Officer of Mint Pharmaceuticals Inc. “By partnering with Bayer, we are reinforcing our shared commitment to reliability, quality, and patient care. With a best-in-class supply chain built over the past 15 years, Mint is proud to bring that strength to the distribution of ADALAT® XL®, ensuring Canadians have seamless access to this trusted therapy.”

ADALAT® XL® (nifedipine extended-release tablets) is indicated for the management of chronic stable angina and the management of mild to moderate essential hypertension. With this new partnership, Bayer Canada aims to enhance the accessibility and availability of ADALAT® XL® to healthcare providers and patients across Canada.

Mint Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares Bayer Canada's dedication to providing high-quality pharmaceutical products and exceptional service. The collaboration will focus on maintaining the highest standards of distribution to ensure that healthcare professionals and patients can rely on the timely availability of ADALAT® XL®.

About Mint Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Mint Pharmaceuticals is a leading Canadian-owned and operated manufacturer of high-quality, affordable generic medicines. Mint has built one of the strongest and most resilient pharmaceutical supply chains in the country, helping safeguard patient access by averting 23 national drug shortages across 16 essential medicines in the last decade.

In 2024, Mint launched its 100th molecule in Canada, marking a major milestone in portfolio growth. The company has been recognized by Deloitte as one of Canada’s Best Managed Companies for seven consecutive years, achieving Platinum Club status in 2025, and is a member company of the Canadian Generic Pharmaceutical Association (CGPA).

About Bayer

Bayer is a global enterprise with core competencies in the life science fields of health care and nutrition. In line with its mission, “Health for all, Hunger for none,” the company’s products and services are designed to help people and the planet thrive by supporting efforts to master the major challenges presented by a growing and aging global population. Bayer is committed to driving sustainable development and generating a positive impact with its businesses. At the same time, the Group aims to increase its earning power and create value through innovation and growth. The Bayer brand stands for trust, reliability and quality throughout the world. In fiscal 2024, the Group employed around 93,000 people and had sales of 46.6 billion euros. R&D expenses amounted to 6.2 billion euros. For more information, go to www.bayer.ca.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements based on current assumptions and forecasts made by Bayer management. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could lead to material differences between the actual future results, financial situation, development or performance of the company and the estimates given here. These factors include those discussed in Bayer’s public reports which are available on the Bayer website at www.bayer.com. The company assumes no liability whatsoever to update these forward-looking statements or to conform them to future events or developments.

Find more information at www.bayer.ca and at https://www.mintpharma.com/.

Contact for media inquiries:

Communications Department

Bayer Inc.

mediacanada@bayer.com



Communications Department

Mint Pharmaceuticals Inc.

communications@mintpharma.com