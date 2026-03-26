Baxter to Host Annual Meeting of Stockholders in Virtual Format

DEERFIELD, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX), a global medtech leader, will host its Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the 2026 Annual Meeting) in a virtual format on Tuesday, May 5, 2026 at 9 a.m., Central Time, as disclosed in Baxter’s proxy statement for the 2026 Annual Meeting. Online access to the 2026 Annual Meeting will begin at 8:45 a.m., Central Time. Stockholders will not be able to attend the 2026 Annual Meeting in person. The virtual format provides a safe, convenient and cost-effective experience to all stockholders and employees, regardless of location.

Anyone who would like to attend the virtual 2026 Annual Meeting is encouraged to access the meeting in advance of the designated start time. If a person encounters any difficulties accessing the 2026 Annual Meeting during the check-in or meeting time, they can call the technical support number that will be provided on the 2026 Annual Meeting log-in page.

As always, whether or not a stockholder plans to attend the virtual 2026 Annual Meeting, all stockholders of record are encouraged to vote their shares prior to the 2026 Annual Meeting by one of the methods described in the proxy materials for the 2026 Annual Meeting.

Attending the 2026 Annual Meeting

Stockholders of record may attend the 2026 Annual Meeting by accessing www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/BAX2026 and entering their 16-digit control number on their proxy card or Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials. Stockholders that hold shares in “street name” (i.e., through an account at a broker or other nominee), should follow their broker’s or nominee’s instructions to obtain their 16-digit control number or otherwise attend through the broker or nominee. A list of Baxter's stockholders of record will be available for examination by stockholders on the 2026 Annual Meeting website during the meeting.

Asking Questions

Stockholders of record may submit questions in two ways. Stockholders of record may ask a question before the 2026 Annual Meeting, beginning on April 21, 2026 and until 11:59 p.m., Central Time, on May 4, 2026, by logging into www.proxyvote.com and entering their 16-digit control number. Once past the login screen, stockholders should click on “Question for Management,” type in a question and click “Submit.” Alternatively, stockholders of record will be able to submit questions live during the 2026 Annual Meeting by accessing the meeting at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/BAX2026, typing a question into the “Ask a Question” field and clicking “Submit.” Only questions pertinent to 2026 Annual Meeting matters will be answered during the meeting, subject to time constraints. If any questions pertinent to 2026 Annual Meeting matters cannot be answered during the meeting due to time constraints, Baxter will post and answer a representative set of these questions online at https://investor.baxter.com. The questions and answers will be available as soon as reasonably practicable after the 2026 Annual Meeting and will remain available until one week after posting.

Voting Shares at the 2026 Annual Meeting

Stockholders of record that have not voted their shares prior to the 2026 Annual Meeting will be able to vote their shares electronically at the 2026 Annual Meeting by clicking “Vote Here” on the meeting website.

Stockholders may continue to vote their shares prior to the 2026 Annual Meeting. If a stockholder has already voted their shares using one of the methods described in the proxy materials for the 2026 Annual Meeting, they do not need to vote again.

Attending the 2026 Annual Meeting as a Guest

Anyone who would like to attend the 2026 Annual Meeting as a guest in listen-only mode can do so by accessing the Meeting at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/BAX2026 and by entering the information requested on the screen. Please note guests will not have the ability to ask questions or vote during the 2026 Annual Meeting.

About Baxter

At Baxter, we are everywhere healthcare happens – and everywhere it is going, with essential solutions in the hospital, physician’s office and other sites of care. For nearly a century, our customers have counted on us as a vital and trusted partner. And every day, millions of patients and healthcare providers rely on our unmatched portfolio of connected solutions, medical devices, and advanced injectable technologies. Approximately 37,500 Baxter team members live our enduring Mission: to Save and Sustain Lives. Together, we are redefining how care is delivered to make a greater impact today, tomorrow, and beyond. To learn more, visit www.baxter.com and follow us on X, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Baxter is a registered trademark of Baxter International Inc. or its subsidiaries.

Media Contact

Stacey Eisen, (224) 948-5353

media@baxter.com

Investor Contact

Kevin Moran, (224) 507-3759

global_corp_investor_relations@baxter.com