Bausch + Lomb Will Release First-Quarter 2025 Financial Results on April 30

VAUGHAN, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bausch + Lomb Corporation (NYSE/TSX: BLCO), a leading global eye health company dedicated to helping people see better to live better, will release its first-quarter financial results on Wednesday, April 30, 2025. Bausch + Lomb will host a conference call and live webcast at 8 a.m. ET to discuss the results and provide a business update. All materials will be made available on the Investor Relations section of the Bausch + Lomb website prior to the start of the call.





Conference Call Details

Date: Wednesday, April 30, 2025 Time: 8 a.m. ET Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2883/51713 Participant Event Dial-in: +1 (888) 506-0062 (North America) +1 (973) 528-0011 (International) Participant Access Code: 810276 Replay Dial-in: +1 (877) 481-4010 (North America) +1 (919) 882-2331 (International) Replay Passcode: 51713 (replay available until May 14, 2025)

About Bausch + Lomb

Bausch + Lomb is dedicated to protecting and enhancing the gift of sight for millions of people around the world – from birth through every phase of life. Its comprehensive portfolio of approximately 400 products includes contact lenses, lens care products, eye care products, ophthalmic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter products and ophthalmic surgical devices and instruments. Founded in 1853, Bausch + Lomb has a significant global research and development, manufacturing and commercial footprint with approximately 13,500 employees and a presence in approximately 100 countries. Bausch + Lomb is headquartered in Vaughan, Ontario, with corporate offices in Bridgewater, New Jersey. For more information, visit www.bausch.com and connect with us on X, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

Contacts



Media Contact:

Chris Clark

chris.clark@bausch.com

(848) 360-1100

Investor Contact:

George Gadkowski

george.gadkowski@bausch.com

(877) 354-3705 (toll free)