Bausch + Lomb Announces First-Quarter 2025 Results

Revenue of $1.137 Billion

GAAP Net Loss Attributable to Bausch + Lomb Corporation of $212 Million

Adjusted EBITDA Excluding Acquired IPR&D (non-GAAP) 1 of $126 Million

Revenue Grew 3% as Reported and 5% on a Constant Currency 1 Basis Compared to the First Quarter of 2024

Updating Full-Year 2025 Guidance to Reflect Estimated One-Time Impact of enVista® Intraocular Lenses Voluntary Recall and Impact of Foreign Exchange

VAUGHAN, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bausch + Lomb Corporation (NYSE/TSX: BLCO), a leading global eye health company dedicated to helping people see better to live better, today announced its first-quarter 2025 financial results.

“Our core business is performing well, and we remain focused on positioning the company for long-term, profitable growth,” said Brent Saunders, chairman and CEO, Bausch + Lomb. “We’re making meaningful progress in our journey to significantly enhance the standard of care in eye health, which motivates us every day.”

Select Company Highlights

Announced

Built on MIEBO® momentum with sequential quarter-over-quarter revenue growth; phase 4 data

Delivered revenue growth in daily and FRP 2 contact lens portfolios, led by Daily SiHy

contact lens portfolios, led by Daily SiHy Executed consumer growth strategy driven by Artelac®, eye vitamins, Blink® and LUMIFY®

Maintained focus on advancing pipeline, with forthcoming clinical studies for multiple novel products

First-Quarter 2025 Revenue Performance

Total reported revenue was $1.137 billion for the first quarter of 2025, as compared to $1.099 billion in the first quarter of 2024, an increase of $38 million, or 3%. Excluding the unfavorable impact of foreign exchange of $19 million, revenue increased by approximately 5% on a constant currency1 basis compared to the first quarter of 2024.

Revenue by segment was as follows:

First-Quarter 2025

(in millions) Three Months Ended

March 31 Reported

Change Reported

Change Change at

Constant

Currency1

(non-GAAP) 2025 2024 Total Bausch + Lomb Revenue $1,137 $1,099 $38 3% 5% Vision Care $656 $635 $21 3% 5% Surgical $214 $197 $17 9% 11% Pharmaceuticals $267 $267 $0 0% 1%

Vision Care Segment

Vision Care segment revenue was $656 million for the first quarter of 2025, as compared to $635 million for the first quarter of 2024, an increase of $21 million, or 3%. Excluding the unfavorable impact of foreign exchange of $13 million, segment revenue increased on a constant currency1 basis by approximately 5% compared to the first quarter of 2024.

Performance was driven by increased sales of Daily SiHy lenses and Bausch + Lomb ULTRA® in our contact lens business and over-the-counter dry eye products, LUMIFY and eye vitamins in our consumer business.

Surgical Segment

Surgical segment revenue was $214 million for the first quarter of 2025, as compared to $197 million for the first quarter of 2024, an increase of $17 million, or 9%. Excluding the unfavorable impact of foreign exchange of $4 million, segment revenue increased on a constant currency1 basis by approximately 11% compared to the first quarter of 2024.

Performance was driven by increased demand of implantables, consumables and equipment, with revenue growth across all three product categories.

Pharmaceuticals Segment

Pharmaceuticals segment revenue was $267 million for the first quarter of 2025, as compared to $267 million for the first quarter of 2024. Excluding the unfavorable impact of foreign exchange of $2 million, segment revenue increased on a constant currency1 basis by approximately 1% compared to the first quarter of 2024.

Performance was driven by increased sales of MIEBO and revenue growth in International Pharmaceuticals, offset by a decline in the U.S. Generics business and gross-to-net headwinds, primarily attributable to XIIDRA®.

Operating Results

Operating loss was $83 million for the first quarter of 2025, as compared to $6 million in operating income for the first quarter of 2024, an unfavorable change of $89 million. The change was driven by increases in selling and promotion costs, primarily attributable to MIEBO, an Acquired IPR&D charge of $28 million related to the acquisition of WhiteCap Biosciences and an impact of approximately $16 million related to the voluntary recall of certain enVista IOL products.

Net Loss

Net loss attributable to Bausch + Lomb Corporation for the first quarter of 2025 was $212 million, as compared to $167 million for the first quarter of 2024, an unfavorable change of $45 million. The change was primarily due to the decrease in operating results as noted above, partially offset by a favorable change in tax provision.

Adjusted net loss attributable to Bausch + Lomb Corporation (non-GAAP)1 for the first quarter of 2025 was $54 million, as compared to adjusted net income attributable to Bausch + Lomb Corporation (non-GAAP)1 of $24 million for the first quarter of 2024, an unfavorable change of $78 million.

Cash Flow from Operations

Cash flow used in operations for the first quarter of 2025 was $25 million, as compared to cash flow from operations of $41 million for the first quarter of 2024, an unfavorable change of $66 million. Cash flow from operations was negatively impacted by the decrease in operating results and the Acquired IPR&D payment of $28 million, as noted above.

Earnings Per Share

GAAP Earnings Per Share (“EPS”) Basic and Diluted attributable to Bausch + Lomb Corporation for the first quarter of 2025 was ($0.60), as compared to ($0.48) for the first quarter of 2024. Adjusted EPS attributable to Bausch + Lomb Corporation (non-GAAP)1 for the first quarter of 2025 was ($0.15), as compared to $0.07 for the first quarter of 2024. Adjusted EPS attributable to Bausch + Lomb Corporation excluding Acquired IPR&D (non-GAAP)1 for the first quarter of 2025 was ($0.07), as compared to $0.07 for the first quarter of 2024.

Adjusted EBITDA Excluding Acquired IPR&D (non-GAAP)1

Adjusted EBITDA excluding Acquired IPR&D (non-GAAP)1 was $126 million for the first quarter of 2025, as compared to $180 million for the first quarter of 2024, a decrease of $54 million. The change was primarily due to the impact of the voluntary recall of certain enVista IOL products, a decrease in the operating results of the U.S. Generics business and a $7 million negative impact of foreign exchange.

2025 Financial Outlook3

Bausch + Lomb provided updated guidance for the full year of 2025 to reflect the estimated one-time impact of the enVista recall and foreign exchange, as follows:

As of February 19, 2025 As of April 30, 2025 Full-Year Revenue $4.950B - $5.050B

~5.5 – 7.5% constant

currency growth1 $5.000B - $5.100B

~4.5 – 6.5% constant

currency growth1,4 Full-Year Adjusted EBITDA

Excluding Acquired IPR&D (non-GAAP)1 $900M - $950M $850M - $900M Full-Year Revenue Foreign Exchange Headwinds -$100M Nominal Full-Year Adj. EBITDA Excluding Acquired IPR&D (non-GAAP)1 Foreign Exchange Headwinds -$20M Nominal Full-Year One-Time Impact of enVista Recall on Revenue – ~$55M Full-Year One-Time Impact of enVista Recall on Adjusted EBITDA Excluding Acquired IPR&D (non-GAAP)1 – ~$65M

Other than with respect to GAAP revenue, the company only provides guidance on a non-GAAP basis. The company does not provide a reconciliation of forward-looking Adjusted EBITDA excluding Acquired IPR&D (non-GAAP)1 to GAAP net income (loss) attributable to Bausch + Lomb Corporation or of forward-looking constant currency revenue growth1 to reported revenue growth, due to the inherent difficulty in forecasting and quantifying certain amounts that are necessary for such reconciliations. These amounts may be material and, therefore, could result in the projected GAAP measure or ratio being materially different or less than the projected non-GAAP measure or ratio. These statements represent forward-looking information and may represent a financial outlook, and actual results may vary. Please see the risks and assumptions referred to in the Forward-looking Statements section of this news release.

Balance Sheet Highlights

Bausch + Lomb’s cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash were $215 million at March 31, 2025

Basic weighted average shares outstanding for the first quarter of 2025 were 352.8 million, and diluted weighted average shares outstanding for the first quarter of 2025 were 356.0 million5

About Bausch + Lomb

Bausch + Lomb is dedicated to protecting and enhancing the gift of sight for millions of people around the world – from birth through every phase of life. Its comprehensive portfolio of approximately 400 products includes contact lenses, lens care products, eye care products, ophthalmic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter products and ophthalmic surgical devices and instruments. Founded in 1853, Bausch + Lomb has a significant global research and development, manufacturing and commercial footprint with approximately 13,500 employees and a presence in approximately 100 countries. Bausch + Lomb is headquartered in Vaughan, Ontario, with corporate offices in Bridgewater, New Jersey. For more information, visit www.bausch.com and connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, X and YouTube.

Forward-looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information and statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, “forward-looking statements”), which may generally be identified by the use of the words “anticipates,” “hopes,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “projects,” “predicts,” “forecasts,” “should,” “could,” “would,” “may,” “might,” “will,” “strive,” “believes,” “estimates,” “potential,” “target,” “guidance,” “outlook,” or “continue” and positive and negative variations or similar expressions and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results may, could, should or will be achieved, received or taken, or will occur or result, and similar such expressions also identify forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding Bausch + Lomb’s future prospects and performance, including the company’s 2025 full-year guidance. These forward-looking statements, including the company’s full-year guidance, are based upon the current expectations and beliefs of management and are provided for the purpose of providing additional information about such expectations and beliefs, and readers are cautioned that these statements may not be appropriate for other purposes. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risks and uncertainties discussed in Bausch + Lomb’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and the Canadian Securities Administrators (the “CSA”) (including the company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2024 (which was filed with the SEC and CSA on Feb. 19, 2025) and its most recent quarterly filings), which factors are incorporated herein by reference. They also include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties respecting the proposed plan to separate Bausch + Lomb into an independent, publicly traded company, separate from the remainder of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (“BHC”) (the “separation”), which include, but are not limited to, the expected benefits and costs of the separation, the expected timing of completion of the separation and its manner and terms (including that it may include the transfer of all or a portion of BHC’s remaining direct or indirect equity interest in Bausch + Lomb to its shareholders (the “distribution”)), the expectation that, if the separation is to be effected through a distribution, then it will be completed following the achievement of targeted debt leverage ratios, subject to receipt of applicable shareholder and other necessary approvals and other factors, including those described in BHC’s public statements, the ability to complete the distribution considering the various conditions to the completion of the distribution (some of which are outside the company’s and BHC’s control, including conditions related to regulatory matters and receipt of applicable shareholder and other approvals), the impact of any potential sales of the company’s common shares by BHC, that market or other conditions are no longer favorable to completing the transaction, that applicable shareholder, stock exchange, regulatory or other approval is not obtained on the terms or timelines anticipated or at all, business disruption during the pendency of or following the separation, diversion of management time on separation-related issues, retention of existing management team members, the reaction of customers and other parties to the separation, the structure of the distribution, the qualification of the distribution as a tax-free transaction for Canadian and/or U.S. federal income tax purposes (including whether or not an advance ruling from the Canada Revenue Agency and/or the Internal Revenue Service will be sought or obtained), the ability of the company and BHC to satisfy the conditions required to maintain the tax-free status of such distribution (some of which are beyond their control), other potential tax or other liabilities that may arise as a result of the distribution, the potential dis-synergy costs resulting from the separation, the impact of the separation on relationships with customers, suppliers, employees and other business counterparties, general economic conditions, conditions in the markets the company is engaged in, behavior of customers, suppliers and competitors, technological developments and legal and regulatory rules affecting the company’s business. In particular, the company can offer no assurance that the separation will occur at all, or that any such transaction will occur on the terms and timelines or in the manner anticipated by the company and BHC. They also include risks and uncertainties relating to acquisitions and other business development transactions the company has completed or may, in the future, pursue and complete, such as the acquisition of XIIDRA® and certain other ophthalmology assets and the acquisition of Elios Vision, including risks that the company may not realize the expected benefits of those transactions on a timely basis or at all and, where applicable, risks relating to increased levels of debt as a result of debt incurred to finance such transactions, including in regards to compliance with our debt covenants. They also include risks relating to the voluntary recall of certain of our enVista® IOL products, including the anticipated timing of the return to full market supply in the U.S. and other countries, the success of the enhanced protocols we have put in place (including the enhanced inspection protocols for IOLs and more explicit standards for third party suppliers) and any additional actions that may be taken by the company and/or regulatory authorities with respect to the recall or as part of the return to market of these products. They also include the expected impact of the tariffs imposed by the U.S. and counter-tariffs or other retaliatory measures imposed on the U.S. by other countries and disruptions to global supply chains and other potential results as a result of these developments and our ability to successfully manage the expected impact of such tariffs and counter-tariffs and other measures, including the success of our planned actions and levers to manage these matters. Finally, they also include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties caused by or relating to adverse economic conditions and other macroeconomic factors, including heightened inflation and interest rates, fluctuations in exchange rates, imposition of and adverse changes to tariff, duties and other trade protection measures, slower growth or a potential recession, which could adversely impact our revenue, expenses and resulting margins. In addition, certain material factors and assumptions have been applied in making these forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, the assumption that the risks and uncertainties outlined above will not cause actual results or events to differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements. In addition, management has also made certain assumptions regarding our 2025 full-year guidance with respect to expectations regarding base performance growth, expectations regarding performance of certain key products (including XIIDRA® and MIEBO®), the anticipated impact of the voluntary recall of certain of our enVista IOL products, currency impact, the estimated impact of our acquisition of Elios Vision respecting U.S. approval and launch costs, impacts of inflation, expectations regarding adjusted gross margin (non-GAAP), adjusted SG&A expense (non-GAAP) and the company’s ability to continue to manage such expense in the manner anticipated, interest expense (which will vary based on, among other things, interest rates and our indebtedness), adjusted tax rate and full-year capex and the anticipated timing and extent of the company’s R&D expense.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any of these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. Bausch + Lomb undertakes no obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news release or to reflect actual outcomes, unless required by law.

Links provided in this news release are solely for information purposes and do not constitute Bausch + Lomb affirming any forward-looking statements contained in the linked content.

Non-GAAP Information

To supplement the financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), the company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures and ratios. Management uses these non-GAAP measures and ratios as key metrics in the evaluation of the company’s performance and the consolidated financial results and, in part, in the determination of cash bonuses for its executive officers. The company believes these non-GAAP measures and ratios are useful to investors in their assessment of our operating performance and the valuation of the company. In addition, these non-GAAP measures and ratios address questions the company routinely receives from analysts and investors, and in order to assure that all investors have access to similar data, the company has determined that it is appropriate to make this data available to all investors.

These measures and ratios do not have any standardized meaning under GAAP and other companies may use similarly titled non-GAAP financial measures and ratios that are calculated differently from the way we calculate such measures and ratios. Accordingly, our non-GAAP financial measures and ratios may not be comparable to similar non-GAAP measures and ratios of other companies. We caution investors not to place undue reliance on such non-GAAP measures and ratios, but instead to consider them with the most directly comparable GAAP measures and ratios. Non-GAAP financial measures and ratios have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation. They should be considered as a supplement to, not a substitute for, or superior to, the corresponding measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.

The reconciliations of these historic non-GAAP financial measures and ratios to the most directly comparable financial measures and ratios calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP are shown in the tables below.

Specific Non-GAAP Measures

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA excluding Acquired IPR&D

EBITDA (non-GAAP) is Net income (loss) attributable to Bausch + Lomb Corporation (its most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure) adjusted for interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) is EBITDA (non-GAAP) further adjusted for the items described below. Management believes that Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP), along with the GAAP measures used by management, most appropriately reflect how the company measures the business internally and sets operational goals and incentives. In particular, the company believes that Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) focuses management on the company’s underlying operational results and business performance. As a result, the company uses Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) both to assess the actual financial performance of the company and to forecast future results as part of its guidance. Management believes Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) is a useful measure to evaluate current performance. Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) is intended to show our unleveraged, pre-tax operating results and therefore reflects our financial performance based on operational factors. In addition, cash bonuses for the company’s executive officers and other key employees are based, in part, on the achievement of certain Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) targets.

Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) is Net income (loss) attributable to Bausch + Lomb Corporation (its most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure) adjusted for interest expense, net, (benefit from) provision for income taxes, depreciation and amortization and further adjusted for the following items:

Asset impairments : The company has excluded the impact of impairments of finite-lived and indefinite-lived intangible assets as such amounts are inconsistent in amount and frequency and are significantly impacted by the timing and/or size of acquisitions and divestitures. The company believes that the adjustments of these items correlate with the sustainability of the company’s operating performance. Although the company excludes impairments of intangible assets from measuring the performance of the company and its business, the company believes that it is important for investors to understand that intangible assets contribute to revenue generation.

: The company has excluded the impact of impairments of finite-lived and indefinite-lived intangible assets as such amounts are inconsistent in amount and frequency and are significantly impacted by the timing and/or size of acquisitions and divestitures. The company believes that the adjustments of these items correlate with the sustainability of the company’s operating performance. Although the company excludes impairments of intangible assets from measuring the performance of the company and its business, the company believes that it is important for investors to understand that intangible assets contribute to revenue generation. Restructuring, integration and transformation costs: The company has incurred restructuring costs as it implemented certain strategies, which involved, among other things, improvements to its infrastructure and operations, internal reorganizations and impacts from the divestiture of assets and businesses. With regard to infrastructure and operational improvements which the company has taken to improve efficiencies in the businesses and facilities, these tend to be costs intended to right size the business or organization that fluctuate significantly between periods in amount, size and timing, depending on the improvement project, reorganization or transaction. Additionally, with the completion of the Bausch + Lomb IPO, as the company prepares for post-separation operations, the company is launching certain transformation initiatives that will result in certain changes to and investment in its organizational structure and operations.

