Bausch Health to Participate in the 8th Annual Evercore Healthcare Conference

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)(TSX:BHC), today announced that Jean-Jacques Charhon, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the 8th Annual Evercore Healthcare Conference in Coral Gables, Florida on December 2, 2025. A live audio webcast of the event will be accessible on the Investor Relations section of Bausch Health's website.

Details

Date: Tuesday, December 2, 2025 Time: 10:50 a.m. - 11:10 a.m. U.S. ET Webcast: http://ir.bauschhealth.com/events-and-presentations

A replay of the event will be available on the investor relations website following the event.

About Bausch Health

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)(TSX:BHC) is a global, diversified pharmaceutical company enriching lives through our relentless drive to deliver better health care outcomes. We develop, manufacture and market a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, dentistry, aesthetics, international pharmaceuticals and eye health, through our controlling interest in Bausch + Lomb Corporation. Our ambition is to be a globally integrated healthcare company, trusted and valued by patients, HCPs, employees and investors. For more information about Bausch Health, visit www.bauschhealth.com and connect with us on LinkedIn.

Forward-looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including the Safe Harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may generally be identified by the use of the words "will," "anticipates," "hopes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "should," "could," "would," "may," "believes," "subject to" and variations or similar expressions. These statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance, are based upon the current expectations and beliefs of management and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Actual results are subject to other risks and uncertainties that relate more broadly to Bausch Health's overall business, including those more fully described in Bausch Health's most recent annual and quarterly reports and detailed from time to time in Bausch Health's other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the Canadian Securities Administrators, which factors are incorporated herein by reference. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any of these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events, information or circumstances after the date of this news release or to reflect actual outcomes, unless required by law.

Investor Contact:

Garen Sarafian

ir@bauschhealth.com

(877) 281-6642 (toll free) Media Contact:

Katie Savastano

corporate.communications@bauschhealth.com

(908) 569-3692

SOURCE: Bausch Health Companies Inc.

View the originalon ACCESS Newswire