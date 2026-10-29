Bausch Health Announces US$50 Million Share Repurchase Program

LAVAL, QC, Oct. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)(TSX:BHC) today announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program under which the Company may repurchase its common shares ("Common Shares") for a total aggregate purchase price of up to US$50 million (the "Share Repurchase Program").

The primary objective of the Share Repurchase Program is to manage the potential dilutive impact of future employee equity-based compensation.

Purchases under the Share Repurchase Program may commence on November 3, 2026, and the Share Repurchase Program will terminate no later than November 3, 2027. Purchases may be made in the open market on the New York Stock Exchange and other published markets in the United States. The Share Repurchase Program is being conducted in reliance on the exemption set forth in section 4.8(3) of National Instrument 62-104 Take-Over Bids and Issuer Bids.

Common Shares will be purchased at the prevailing market price at the time of purchase, subject to a maximum price established by the Board of Directors. The value of any purchases in Canadian dollars will depend on the market price and the applicable exchange rate at the time of each purchase.

The actual number of Common Shares repurchased, and the timing and price of any repurchases, will depend on market conditions, applicable legal requirements and other factors. The Company will not repurchase more than 5% of the 374,266,716 Common Shares outstanding as of October 23, 2026. The Company is not obligated to acquire any particular number of Common Shares, and the Share Repurchase Program may be suspended, modified or discontinued at any time. All Common Shares acquired under the Share Repurchase Program will be cancelled.

About Bausch Health



Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)(TSX:BHC) is a global, diversified pharmaceutical company enriching lives through our relentless drive to deliver better health care outcomes. We develop, manufacture and market a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neuroscience, dermatology, dentistry, aesthetics, international pharmaceuticals and eye health, through our controlling interest in Bausch + Lomb. Our ambition is to be a globally integrated healthcare company, trusted and valued by patients, HCPs, employees and investors. For more information, visit www.bauschhealth.com and connect with us on LinkedIn.

Forward-looking Statements



This news release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including the Safe Harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may generally be identified by the use of the words "will," "anticipates," "hopes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "should," "could," "would," "may," "believes," "subject to" and variations or similar expressions. These statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance, are based upon the current expectations and beliefs of management and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Actual results are subject to other risks and uncertainties that relate more broadly to Bausch Health's overall business, including those more fully described in Bausch Health's most recent annual and quarterly reports and detailed from time to time in Bausch Health's other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the Canadian Securities Administrators, which factors are incorporated herein by reference. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any of these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events, information or circumstances after the date of this news release or to reflect actual outcomes, unless required by law.

Investor Contact: Media Contact: Garen Sarafian Alexis Navratil ir@bauschhealth.com corporate.communications@bauschhealth.com (877) 281-6642 (toll free) (848) 264-0934







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SOURCE Bausch Health Companies Inc.