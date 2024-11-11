Baird Medical Showcased Microwave Ablation Technology at Massachusetts Society of Otolaryngology Event

NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Baird Medical (NASDAQ: BDMD), a leader in microwave ablation technology, proudly participated in the recent Massachusetts Society of Otolaryngology (MSO) event. This year’s event centered on emerging trends in Otolaryngology, with a focus on the increasing shift toward office-based surgical procedures.

The MSO is a distinguished organization dedicated to promoting the professional interests of Otolaryngologists in Massachusetts. It provides vital resources on practice economics, fostering professional collaboration, and increasing public awareness of Otolaryngology’s critical role in healthcare.

At the event, Baird Medical showcased its cutting-edge microwave ablation solutions for Head and Neck Surgery, emphasizing their potential to advance minimally invasive, patient-friendly treatment options. With higher precision and reduced procedure time, the technology supports safer, more efficient office-based procedures, improving both patient recovery times and physician workflow.

Attendees engaged with Baird Medical’s team to explore how microwave ablation technology aligns with the latest trends in Otolaryngology by delivering precise, minimally invasive treatments in accessible settings. Practitioners expressed strong interest in the technology’s ability to enhance patient care outcomes and optimize practice efficiency in an office-based setting.

“We are delighted by the enthusiastic response to our microwave ablation technology,” said Haimei Wu, Chairwoman of Baird Medical. “This engagement underscores our commitment to empowering Otolaryngologists with advanced tools to deliver high-quality care and optimize patient outcomes.”

Baird Medical remains dedicated to supporting the Otolaryngology community as it adopts innovative approaches that prioritize patient care, accessibility, and efficiency.

About Baird Medical

Baird Medical is a leading provider of minimally invasive microwave ablation (MWA) technology, offering advanced treatment solutions for conditions such as thyroid nodules, breast disease, uterine fibroids, and liver cancer. A publicly traded company on NASDAQ, Baird Medical is dedicated to enhancing patient care through precision, efficiency, and safety in its innovative medical devices. For more information, please visit https://bairdmed.com/

